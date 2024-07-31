Ben Chilwell has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are reportedly keen to sign Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, but he would prefer to re-join Manchester United.

Amrabat was one of United’s main transfer targets during the 2023 transfer window after he shone for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Man Utd‘s limited budget prevented them from signing Amrabat permanently, as he instead joined the Premier League giants on loan with an obligation to buy.

The 27-year-old was in and out of the team during the 2023/24 campaign as he only started ten Premier League matches.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that Man Utd decided against activating their purchase option to sign Amrabat, who could have reportedly been bought for around £17m.

However, a return to Man Utd has not been completely ruled out as it’s been suggested that they could negotiate a cut-price deal with Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

Man Utd have already spent £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively this summer, but they remain in the market for several more signings.

One of their priorities is to sign at least one new midfielder and they are ‘working to reach an agreement’ to sign former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

According to a report in Italy, Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are looking to sign Amrabat, but he ‘only has Man Utd on his mind’ this summer.

Fiorentina are said to have set their asking price for Amrabat at €15m (£12.5m) and this has ‘put off’ certain clubs.

At the moment, Man Utd ‘would only consider’ another loan deal, while Fenerbahce have ‘offered’ €10m and ‘could raise’ their bid further. This could prove to be a waste of time as he ‘wants to join’ the Red Devils.

It is noted that Man Utd could secure a loan deal ‘if they include a mandatory obligation or conditional purchase option of around €10-12m’ (up to £10m) and his unrelenting preference to return to the Premier League could force Fiorentina to eventually ease their demands.

Man Utd could also look to sign a new left-back after injuries left Erik ten Hag without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

England international Ben Chilwell has been mooted as a potential target as he has been tipped to struggle if he stays at Chelsea under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims Chilwell features on Man Utd’s list of targets and he “won’t fit” into Maresca’s system at Chelsea.

“Chilwell doesn’t really fit into his system,” Crook said.

“What he likes his fullbacks to do is a bit like Pep Guardiola, because we know he’s a Guardiola disciple. He wants to push on into midfield and play that hybrid role. That isn’t really Chilwell.

“He’s an out-and-out left back. Maresca has said that. I think there is a possibility that if there is interest, I know he’s on Manchester United’s list of potential targets this summer.”