Man Utd will help PSG ‘forget’ Mbappe as Ratcliffe eyes ‘dangerous’ forward to plug £60m exit

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping Man Utd will help them ‘forget’ about Kylian Mbappe as they look to sign Marcus Rashford this summer, according to reports.

The French outfit are resigned to losing Mbappe after the 25-year-old informed PSG that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Mbappe is now reportedly set to join Real Madrid but it leaves PSG needing a new winger or forward to replace the prolific Frenchman.

He has scored 32 goals in 31 matches in all competitions this season compared to Rashford’s five goals in 30 appearances for Man Utd this term.

However, Rashford did prove last campaign that he could hit the back of the net on a regular basis, finishing with 30 goals for the Red Devils in Erik ten Hag’s first season.

And PSG are looking to Rashford to help them heal from Mbappe’s imminent departure with Spanish publication Fichajes insisting that the French side are hoping to recover the ‘best version’ of the Man Utd star.

It is claimed PSG is ‘looking’ to Man Utd help them ‘forget’ about Mbappe and Rashford ‘could try his luck at the Parc des Princes this summer’ if the two sides can agree a price for the forward, who is valued at €70m (£60m) by Transfermarkt.

PSG are ‘preparing a super offer’ for Rashford and the Man Utd forward will become one of the ‘main offensive replacements’ for Mbappe with the French side ‘willing to break the market again with an irrefutable offer’.

And Man Utd could look to replace him with Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel – who has started for Thomas Tuchel just four times this season in all competitions – with Red Devils new stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘interested in him’.

Man Utd and other clubs have ‘inquired about the dangerous young striker’ and it is reported that Tel ‘either wants to stay in Munich or leave the club completely’ with a loan deal completely ‘out of the question’.

His agent Gadiri Camara recently told Bild: “Mathys loves the club, the fans, he wants to be important and win all the trophies here with a strong team.

“Sometimes you just need to feel like you’re on the same path. We’ll see very soon, but I’m confident. But if not, we have to consider all options because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player.”