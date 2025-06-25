Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

According to reports, FC Barcelona have made a significant decision on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as they are ‘keen on a loan deal’.

Rashford has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the past six months, with this potential transfer mooted since the forward announced his intention to leave Man Utd during this year’s winter transfer window.

The England international decided to leave the Red Devils after butting heads with Ruben Amorim over his poor training performances and attitude.

Barcelona were linked with Rashford in January, but they opted against a move due to his disappointing form over 18 months and his huge salary.

Other clubs across Europe, the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League also monitored Rashford’s situation until he joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m. They took a punt on the forward after selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

This risk paid off as Man Utd’s academy product returned to form at Villa Park, grabbing four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances.

In an ideal world, Aston Villa would realistically want to sign Rashford permanently, but their hopes of securing his services have seemingly been dented by their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It has also been widely reported that he is favouring a move to Barcelona, with a switch to the La Liga giants deemed his ‘dream’ transfer.

Rashford’s improved form has attracted interest from Barcelona, who are in the market for a new winger, but his salary and Man Utd’s asking price are still obstacles.

The forward was also recently dealt a further blow, with Barcelona stepping up their efforts to fend off competition from Bayern Munich and Arsenal to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

Williams’ anticipated move to Barcelona had been expected to end Rashford’s hopes of joining Hansi Flick’s side, but a report from The Guardian claims they are ‘keen on a loan move even if’ the Spain international ‘arrives’.

Barcelona’s stance on Rashford is fuelled by his ‘flexibility across the frontline viewed being an asset’, as Flick ‘feels he can enhance his options’.

Regarding Rashford’s potential role at Barcelona and the terms of this deal, the report adds: