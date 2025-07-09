Marcus Rashford has given the ‘green light’ to Jose Mourinho as Fenerbahce line up a transfer for the Man Utd forward, according to reports.

The Red Devils have managed to get two signings over the line so far this summer with INEOS moving to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while youngster Diego Leon has arrived from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are also working hard to try and get a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line but the Red Devils are yet to agree a fee with Brentford for the Cameroon international.

And further deals remain stagnant with Man Utd looking to move on a number of players to boost their budget before a further push for incomings.

Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, is one player Man Utd are attempting to move on with the Red Devils looking for around £40m.

Aston Villa decided against triggering the buy clause in the deal they agreed with Man Utd and now a number of clubs are being linked to the England international.

Barcelona are one club who have Rashford among a number of potential options to improve the left-hand side of their attack and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano maintains that the Man Utd forward would be “very keen” on a move to the Camp Nou.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Marcus Rashford would be very keen on a move to Barcelona. Marcus Rashford is very open to that opportunity. I always told you since January and I keep repeating that Rashford would love Barca move and he’s basically waiting for Barca move because he has many opportunities.

“Rashford is losing the number 10. He was informed 24 hours before about that, through his agents of course, but let me say that it’s not just Marcus Rashford desire to leave Manchester United.

“All of this also starts from Manchester United desire to part ways from Marcus Rashford since January and continuing this summer. So it’s not only Rashford who wants to leave United but there is also United who are pushing the opportunity to sell Marcus Rashford or to find a solution for him this summer.

“When I say Man United it’s the management, it’s the coach Ruben Amorim. So all parties are going to the same direction for Marcus Rashford to leave.”

And now Turkish publication Fotomac claim that Fenerbahce are ‘preparing to detonate its second bombshell after Jhon Duran’ with a move for Rashford.

Fenerbahce director of football Devin Ozek will fly to England this weekend and ‘will hold a meeting with both Man Utd officials and the player’s side’.

Former Man Utd boss Mourinho, who is now Fenerbahce manager, ‘personally intervened in the Rashford transfer, contacting his former student by phone and inquiring about his intentions’.

It is understood that Rashford ‘gave the green light’ as he views Mourinho as a ‘father figure’ with Fenerbahce offering a loan deal and the option of a permanent transfer.