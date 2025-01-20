Man Utd transfer held up as star ‘refuses to leave’ with Dortmund ‘hopeful’ of steal

Barcelona’s attempts to sign Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford are being held up by a player refusing to leave with Borussia Dortmund set to take advantage, according to reports.

The England international was left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for their 2-1 win over Man City in the Manchester Derby last month with Rashford only appearing in one matchday squad since.

Rashford was again omitted in the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday at Old Trafford, as expected, and now looks set to leave Man Utd before the end of the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Henry Winter the day after the Manchester Derby, Rashford said: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are the two main clubs being linked with a move for Rashford as the end of the window approaches and Man Utd ruling out his departure to a Premier League rival.

Spanish publication Sport now claim that Barcelona has a ‘serious competitor’ in Dortmund for Rashford and the Catalan giants ‘cannot afford to rest on their hands in their attempt to sign’ the Man Utd forward.

It is understood that Barcelona ‘do not want to rush and the first intention is to close the exit of Ansu Fati so that Rashford can take his place in the team, but as long as the striker does not accept the exit, the arrival of a name that Hansi Flick likes very much becomes complicated’.

Dortmund believe Rashford ‘would be an ideal player to revive the project’ and the Bundesliga giants could move for the England international if Erik ten Hag takes over as manager this week.

The report adds that: ‘Despite having also had problems with him, he [Ten Hag] believes that his behaviour is correctable and would have a great impact on the rest of the group in order to get their heads back on track.’

Sport continues: ‘It all depends on whether Rashford wants to wait for FC Barcelona until February 3 , when the winter transfer window closes, or opts for Dortmund this week.’

The Daily Telegraph have their own update on Rashford on Monday, they write: ‘United will also step up their efforts this week to find a loan move for Marcus Rashford with sources in Germany suggesting that Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of signing him with French club Monaco are believed to be their closest rivals.’

While further reports in Spain claim that Barcelona forward Fati ‘refuses to leave’ with their potential move for Rashford ‘at a standstill’ and the ‘door closing’ on a deal for the Man Utd star.