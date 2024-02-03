Man Utd transfer: Rashford tipped to ‘rediscover his love’ for football with shock move to Big Six rivals

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been told to sign for Tottenham Hotspur amid reports linking him with Arsenal.

The England international has had a rollercoaster week. After reporting ill following a midweek night out in Belfast, he missed last weekend’s FA Cup tie against Newport County.

Rashford must have taken responsibility for his actions during a meeting with Erik ten Hag as he returned to the starting XI and scored in United’s remarkable 4-3 win over Wolves on Thursday night.

Speaking after Man Utd‘s win, Ten Hag praised Rashford: “I think the whole team played very good, Rashy as well.

“Maybe you know that, you see the last games, there is coming about in the front line and if they get the service in the back they are a threat for every opposition.”

Before he impressed against Wolves, Rashford was being linked with a shock move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

But Stan Collymore reckons a move to Tottenham Hotspur would suit Rashford more as manager Ange Postecoglou “would do wonders for him”.

“I know there has been a lot of chatter about Arsenal, and they may well be the ideal fit for him,” Collymore said in an interview with Caught Offside.

“For me, it’s really simple — Rashford needs to be at a club where the manager is stable and not going anywhere anytime soon. He needs a manager, who has a lot of control at a club, spends some quality time with him and gets inside his head to figure out exactly how to get the best out of him. If he can find that in Mikel Arteta, so be it but I actually think Ange Postecoglou would do wonders for him.

“Postecoglou would say to Rashford ‘Mate, there’s no pressure, just go out and attack like you did when you were a kid’. He would take the weight of the world off his shoulders and probably help him rediscover his love for the game.

“Let’s be honest as well, I know fans are quick to take the mick but Spurs are a massive club, and there’s no doubt about it, they are heading in the right direction again.”

Ten Hag told reporters on Friday that he wanted to sign a new striker during the winter transfer window.

“I think it’s not a secret that I wanted a striker extra,” Ten Hag said.

“Because with the injury of Martial we don’t really have back-up there, but it was not possible because we have to match the FFP rules.

“We have Omari, we have Amad Diallo, of course we have Rashford who can play there. I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. But, yeah, we have to be a little bit creative if it’s up to the number nine position.”