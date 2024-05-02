Manchester United have reportedly submitted a huge contract offer to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona this summer.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to overhaul the Red Devils squad this summer, with every member of the current squad supposedly up for grabs other than Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Ratcliffe ‘bets heavily’ on Araujo

Araujo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time and AS now claim that United have submitted a ‘huge contract offer’ that would significantly increase his current £124,000 a week wage.

It’s claimed Ratcliffe is ready to ‘bet heavily’ on the Urugayan, who agreed a new contract with the Catalans two years ago with a release clause of €1bn.

But due to their grave financial concerns, as they look to raise around €100m in player sales this summer, Barcelona reckon they can secure that fee purely through the sale of Araujo.

It’s claimed United will face competition from Bayern Munich for the 25-year-old, who is said to have been ‘defocused’ by the transfer rumours.

Back in for De Jong

United are also said to still be interested in landing Frenkie de Jong after they agreed a deal with Barcelona for the midfielder two years ago, only for the player to turn his nose up at the chance to move to Old Trafford.

According to Sport, De Jong still has absolutely no interest in leaving Barcelona for United, but he’s seen as another player who could secure the La Liga side the €100m they’re after, and while the Dutchman doesn’t want to leave he also wants a salary hike, which won’t be forthcoming.

Manager Xavi wants to retain De Jong but the club has said they will ‘listen to proposals’ from United, Paris Saint-Germain – who are also keen – and any other interested parties.

De Jong could be a replacement for Casemiro, who was signed instead of him two years ago but looks set to leave United this summer – likely for the Saudi Pro League – after a stunning dip in form in his second season at Old Trafford.