According to reports, Manchester United are ‘closing in’ on signing Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

So far this summer, Man Utd have invested around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils had their first Premier League game of the 2024/25 season on Friday night. They are without Yoro due to a foot injury for around three months but De Ligt and Mazraoui made their debuts against Fulham, while Zirkzee scored the winning goal in his side’s 1-0 win.

Erik ten Hag’s side were the deserving winners and a couple more signings could boost their prospects this season.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team are understood to be considering signings in various positions. Still, their priority is to sign a centre-midfielder and Ugarte is their top target.

It has been widely reported that Ugarte wants to join Man Utd, but a deal is difficult as PSG are refusing to budge on their £51m asking price.

The Premier League giants have been linked with several potential cheaper alternatives, but Ugarte remains their priority and talks are ongoing with PSG as they hope to agree to a deal.

On Friday afternoon, a report from HITC claims Ugarte’s representatives are ‘confident a deal to take the midfielder to United will happen this summer’.

‘Sources have told HITC that Ugarte’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to thrash out terms which would see Joao Felix return to Chelsea but the Portuguese super agent is also trying to break the deadlock with the Uruguayan midfielder. ‘HITC reported United’s interest in Ugarte back in June but no real progress has been made on the deal since that point. ‘We had also reported that United had been offered over half a decent midfielders since Ugarte but it appears it is the Uruguayan that the Red Devils are keen on signing this summer to try and improve their midfield department. ‘Source have told HITC that Mendes is confident that a deal to take his client to Old Trafford this summer will eventually get finalised but time is running out for the Red Devils.’

A new report from Football Insider claims Man Utd are ‘closing in on an agreement’ to sign Ugarte, who would ‘replace’ a player ‘raising red flags’.