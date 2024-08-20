According to reports, Manchester United have hatched a ‘new plan’ as they look to sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

So far this summer, Man Utd have spent around £150m on signings as they have acquired Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils got off to a winning start in the Premier League on Friday night as Zirkzee’s debut goal sealed a 1-0 win against Fulham.

This was a much-needed positive start after last season was miserable for Erik ten Hag‘s and they could make a couple more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

It has been widely reported that Ugarte is their top target, with one of their priorities being to sign a new centre-midfielder.

The PSG star wants the move but negotiations have dragged on for longer than Man Utd would have liked as the Ligue Un giants have refused to budge on their reported £51m asking price.

This made Man Utd consider cheaper alternatives and Sander Berge was mooted as a target, but he’s now set to seal a move to Premier League rivals Fulham.

On Monday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Man Utd “dream” signing – Ugarte – is “waiting” for the Red Devils, who could “add two more players”.

“We know Man Utd want to add at least one more player – maybe two,” Romano said.

“The situation of Manuel Ugarte, who is waiting for Man Utd, is that there is still no breakthrough in talks this weekend. If they can sell one midfielder or if they can reduce the asking price from PSG, the deal can be done.

“McTominay could leave Man Utd before the end of the summer transfer market but they want something around £30m.”

On Monday night, Romano revealed Man Utd are hoping to alter the Ugarte deal structure as they are “working on a loan”.

“Understand Manchester United are working on loan with obligation to buy proposal for Manuel Ugarte,” Romano said.

“Negotiations to continue with this formula as Jorge Mendes’s leading talks with Paris Saint-Germain. Ugarte wants United, pushing a lot after personal terms agreed in July.”

A report from Football Insider meanwhile claims Man Utd ‘have a new plan to land Ugarte’ after performing a ‘U-turn’ on Casemiro.