According to reports, Manchester United are considering submitting a swap deal offer to Crystal Palace for England international Marc Guehi.

Injuries seriously hampered United in the centre-back department during the 2023/24 campaign as Erik ten Hag was forced to field Casemiro and Jonny Evans as an unconventional pairing during the run-in.

Their best centre-back – Lisandro Martinez – was unavailable due to injury throughout the season, while Raphael Varane will leave Man Utd this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team need to identify a new partner for Martinez as an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is required.

One of their summer priorities is to sign at least one new centre-back this summer and they are being linked with several potential targets.

The Red Devils are being heavily linked with Everton standout Jarrad Branthwaite and it’s been reported that they are prepared to submit an ‘improved offer’ to land the 21-year-old.

Guehi is another centre-back who could be on the move this summer and he arguably boosted his chances of securing a move by impressing for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

A report from The Telegraph claims Crystal Palace have ‘placed a £65m+ price tag’ on Guehi amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

‘The Selhurst Park club are already preparing to hold talks over a new deal that would see Guehi stay for at least one more season. ‘Should those talks fail, then insiders insist that Palace would not entertain bids of under £65 million for Guehi this summer, having noted Everton’s valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite. ‘Everton have placed a £70 million asking price on the head of Branthwaite and Palace value Guehi in a similar bracket.’

According to our pals over at TEAMtalk, ‘Manchester United are ready to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace in a swap deal for Marc Guehi’.

‘TEAMtalk understands they could be willing to offer full-back Wan-Bissaka in part-exchange for Guehi rather than paying over £50m to Palace for him. Wan-Bissaka’s future at United has been the subject of speculation for some time with the defender struggling to hold down a regular place in the starting XI. ‘The 26-year-old, who joined United from Palace for £50m in 2019, is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and TEAMtalk can confirm there have been no talks over a new deal. ‘Doing a swap deal for Guehi by offering Wan-Bissaka in part-exchange could prove an easier and cheaper deal than trying to sign Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite with the Merseyside outfit holding out for £70million for the centre-back. ‘United could now turn their attention to Guehi instead and while Oliver Glasner is determined to keep him at Selhurst Park, sending Wan-Bissaka back to Palace could help convince him into a sale. ‘Guehi, meanwhile, is ready to take the next big step in his career and it’s thought he would be open to joining Erik ten Hag’s side.’

