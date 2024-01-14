Man Utd transfer: Ratcliffe ‘priority investment’ revealed as ‘plan’ to replace for Ten Hag signing ‘takes shape’

According to reports, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘priority’ signing.

Man Utd’s recruitment has been pretty poor for several years and this has not improved since Erik ten Hag‘s arrival.

The head coach’s decision to target players with past affiliation with Ajax or the Eredivisie has not worked as Antony, Andre Onana and Tyrell Malacia have all struggled.

Ten Hag also had his eye on former Ajax star Frenkie de Jong during the 2022 summer transfer window before they settled on Casemiro as an alternative.

£60m was splashed out to recruit the Brazil international and while he impressed during his debut season, Man Utd should have targeted a midfielder with a longer shelf life as he has looked a shadow of his best self this term.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is waiting for his takeover to be ratified by the Premier League and is set to officially take control of matters at Old Trafford in the next couple of weeks.

The INEOS chief is expected to make major changes upon his arrival and one of his priorities will be to overhaul United’s recruitment model.

Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth is being eyed as Man Utd’s new director of football and Ratcliffe reportedly wants Neves to be one of his first signings.

The 19-year-old holding midfielder has already been capped at senior level for Portugal and he’s made just short of 50 appearances for Benfica.

Touted as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, Neves – according to The Mirror – is being targeted by Man Utd, who are ‘set to initiate talks early this year in a bid to sign the teenage superstar’. The report adds.

‘He has a €120million buy-out clause worth £103m and is considered one of the best young prospects in Europe. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, 71, who completed his £1.3billion 25 per cent takeover of United on Christmas Eve, is determined to improve their recruitment this year.

‘Neves, who has made nine Champions League appearances, is viewed as a priority investment following a challenging season for the Old Trafford club.

‘Neves is under contract until 2028 and United will have to be patient to get their man but are prepared to start the groundwork soon.’

Ten Hag may not stick around long enough to be a part of the Ratcliffe project amid growing sack talk, but he – in a dig at Jadon Sancho – has insisted that you “need hungry players” if you are to be successful.

“If you want to perform, you need hungry players,” Ten Hag said told reporters.

“I already said, we need personalities and players who are very hungry to fight for the badge, so fight for this club, and to do this in the team.”