Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are “pushing” to complete a move to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team are working within a tight budget this summer, but sales are set to increase their budget with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho among the players expected to be sold.

Among the priorities for the Red Devils are the signing of a centre-back (or two), a centre-midfielder and striker. They are understood to be making good progress as they look to complete several deals.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt are expected to be their first signings, while they are also trying to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Man Utd are also in talks to sign Uruguay international Ugarte from Ligue Un giants PSG.

PSG only signed Ugarte last year as he joined the club from Sporting Lisbon for around €60m (£51m), but they are willing to let him go after he made 37 appearances during his debut season in 2023/24.

The 23-year-old could potentially replace Brazil international Casemiro as Ratcliffe ‘has defied Erik ten Hag’ to ‘broker his sale’ this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd are “keen” to sign Ugarte, while he is also open to the move. However, he warns Ratcliffe and Co. that PSG are “insisting” on other clubs “showing concrete interest” in the midfielder.

“In midfield, talks are ongoing for Manuel Ugarte,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Manchester United are keen on the Uruguay international, and he’s keen on the move as well.

“It depends on the clubs as Man United and PSG are in contact but not close to getting the deal done yet.

“Negotiations are needed, and it could take some days as PSG insist on there being other clubs also showing a concrete interest in Ugarte.”

Journalist Christopher Michel meanwhile claims Man Utd are “pushing” to sign Ugarte and the likely final fee is expected to be at around 51 million euros.

“#MUFC are now also pushing for this transfer,” Michel said.

“#PSG would like the 60 million euros previously paid, Manchester think a price of 42 million euros is realistic. The teams will probably meet in the middle, MUFC are optimistic.”