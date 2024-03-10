Man Utd transfer: Ratcliffe to ‘personally approve’ stunning record signing to kickstart Old Trafford revolution

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has invested £1.2billion for a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner of Man Utd, is reportedly set to give the green light to the club-record signing of Benfica star Joao Neves ahead of the summer transfer window.

INEOS founder Ratcliffe completed his deal to purchase a 27.7 per cent stake in Man Utd last month, with the 71-year-old assuming control of football operations within Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has already made his presence felt inside the club, appointing Omar Berrada as the club’s new chief executive in a major coup from local rivals Manchester City.

Man Utd have also made a move for Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, who was recently placed on gardening leave by the Magpies after signalling his intention to leave.

With results on the pitch still inconsistent under manager Erik ten Hag – whose side currently sit a distant sixth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the Champions League qualification places – the need to upgrade on the pitch is unavoidable.

And a report by the Mirror claims Benfica midfielder Neves has been identified as a key target ahead of the summer transfer window, with Ratcliffe giving his approval to a bid of more than of £100million.

If completed, the deal would exceed the club-record £89m fee United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Man Utd have been heavily linked for Neves after he emerged as a key player in defensive midfield, making 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with the Tavira-born star already winning three caps for the Portugal national team.

The 19-year-old’s current contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2028, is said to contain a release clause of £103m.

Man Utd’s interest led to an extraordinary development in January, when Benfica released a club statement denying talks with the Premier League club.

It read: “Sport Lisboa e Benfica denies the existence of any right of preference over its player Joao Neves.

“Under no circumstances did Sport Lisboa e Benfica enter into talks with Manchester United or any other club about this player from their formation – nor does it intend to do so – so any information that points in another direction is false.”

