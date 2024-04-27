According to reports, Casemiro is ‘attracting interest’ from the Saudi Pro League but Manchester United are demanding a ‘ridiculous price’.

The Premier League giants paid an initial fee of around £60m to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid during the 2022 summer transfer window after they missed out on FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Man Utd were mocked at the time for investing such a significant fee to sign the 32-year-old. He enjoyed a strong debut season, but his form has declined this term.

The experienced midfielder has been impacted by injuries this season as he has only made 19 Premier League starts.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently took control of footballing matters at Old Trafford and his new-look recruitment team are expected to oversee a major overhaul this summer.

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Mark Ogden revealed Man Utd could offload Casemiro to the Saudi Pro League.

‘Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will leave as free agents, and their departures will free up around £450,000-a-week in wages. ‘Christian Eriksen is attracting interest from Turkey and will be allowed to leave for a fee with a year left on his contract, while sources have said that Victor Lindelöf, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire — all out of contract in 2025 — could leave for suitable offers unless they’re prepared to sign new contracts on reduced terms. ‘Casemiro is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, while United will listen to offers for Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek (on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively). Mason Greenwood, on loan at Getafe, is another who could leave if a club meets United’s valuation of the forward. ‘Marcus Rashford’s future is also in doubt, but having signed a £300,000-a-week five-year contract last summer, the England forward is generating little interest. Sources have said that speculation linking Rashford with Paris Saint-Germain is wide of the mark, with the Champions League semifinalists identifying AC Milan forward Rafael Leão as a preferred option to replace the departing Kylian Mbappé.’

‘Ridiculous price’

According to a report from The Daily Star (via Fichajes), Man Utd are demanding a ‘ridiculous price’ for Casemiro as they are ‘willing to listen to offers’.

‘The club is weighing the option of releasing him next summer, and according to reports from Daily Star , they would accept offers close to 40 million euros. ‘United’s other strategy aims to reach an understanding with the Brazilian player, contemplating the possibility of offering financial compensation to try to force his departure, which shows the English club’s determination to lighten its squad and balance its financial situation with the exit of Casemiro, which would mean not only a reconfiguration in the Manchester United squad but also a significant chapter in the career of the talented Brazilian midfielder.’

