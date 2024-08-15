According to reports, Manchester United are battling one of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

Man Utd have been busy during this summer’s transfer window as they have spent around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

As you can tell from these signings, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have largely focused on strengthening in defence this summer.

The Red Devils have identified their ‘dream’ target as they look to sign a new centre-midfielder, but they could also sign a left-back before the transfer window closes.

Injuries left Man Utd without a natural left-back for much of last season as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia barely played for the Premier League giants.

Mazraoui is capable of playing at left-back. He could start there on Friday night as Man Utd face Fulham with it confirmed that Shaw will miss the start of the new campaign as he’s picked up a groin injury.

However, Man Utd have been linked with Kadioglu in recent weeks and they are reporting challenging Brighton, who are also interested in signing the 24-year-old.

The 20-cap Turkey international has made over 200 appearances for Fenerbahce since joining the European giants during the 2018 summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Brighton will have a £28m bid ‘accepted’ for Kadioglu, but a report in Turkey claims Man Utd have also made an ‘offer’ for the defender and ‘the needle has turned’ to the Red Devils.

‘The situation of Ferdi Kadioglu at Fenerbahce remains uncertain. He has received serious offers from many clubs in Europe and two English clubs have shown serious interest. ‘Brighton and Man Utd have presented their official offers to the yellow-navy management. The cash money offered by Mn Utd is higher. Brighton’s offer, on the other hand, exceeds United’s when bonuses are added. ‘The guaranteed transfer fee is more important for Fenerbahce. However, the figure offered by Man Utd is currently below the figure the management has in mind. ‘Therefore, both clubs are expected to raise their offers a little more. Kadioglu is very keen on playing in England and his first choice is Man Utd. However, he has left the decision on his transfer to president Ali Koç.’

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has taken to social media on Thursday morning to reveal Kadioglu “has agreed personal terms” with Brighton.

“Understand Brighton advancing in talks to sign Ferdi Kadioglu as the player has agreed on personal terms,” Romano said.

“Negotiations are underway with Fenerbahçe to get the deal done.

He later added: “Ferdi Kadioglu’s long-term deal at Brighton is ready and agreed in details.

“The player has confirmed to Fenerbahçe that personal terms are in place with #BHAFC.

“He wants to play in Premier League and the two clubs are in talks to agree on transfer fee.”