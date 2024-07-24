£58m Man Utd ‘ultimate’ decision sees Ratcliffe ‘consider’ signing ‘less aggressive’ alternative
According to reports, Manchester United are ‘considering’ a move for a ‘less aggressive’ alternative to PSG and Uruguay centre-midfielder Manuel Ugarte.
The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks as they have already spent around £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.
As co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team attempt to raise funds by selling several unwanted talents, they are understood to be scouring the market for a new centre-back, right-back and centre-midfielder.
It has been reported in recent weeks that Ugarte has emerged as a preferred target and he’s already agreed personal terms ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford.
Man Utd and PSG are currently in talks over a fee, but the Premier League giants are unwilling to meet Ugarte’s reported £58m valuation.
This has forced Man Utd to consider potential alternatives, with Football Transfers reporting Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand is ‘under consideration’.
READ: 4) Zirkzee, 2) Yoro: Ratcliffe era Manchester United transfer decisions ranked from worst to best…
The Denmark international impressed at Euro 2024 and ex-United player Paul Parker has encouraged his former club to sign the midfielder.
Parker said: “I think he has been incredible. I haven’t seen all his games at Sporting, but I’ve seen a few, and he has just completely dominated.
“He became captain in Serie A at the age of 22, so that speaks of a kid with huge leadership qualities. Those are precisely the leadership qualities that Manchester United could use.
“When I look at him, I see in many ways a younger version of Casemiro, and that’s something Manchester United could really use. He is good with the ball, strong in duels, and he would take a bullet for his teammates. He’s a bit crazy, which is cool.”
Man Utd’s reported interest in Hjlulmand comes as they have ‘ultimately’ decided that would be ‘unwilling to match PSG’s €70 million (£58m) asking price’.
MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 ‘Man Utd will never agree’ – Romano provides transfer update as Ten Hag wants Brazilian with ‘obscene pace’
👉 Ten Hag ‘talking out of his arse’ and Liverpool ‘a big, shiny question mark’
👉 Ratcliffe decision ‘annoys’ Man Utd staff with ‘morale at new low’; mass ‘redundancies’ incoming
The report claims.
‘Club sources at Paris Saint-Germain inform us that no offers or proposals have been made for Manuel Ugarte despite reports to the contrary, and ultimately the Premier League giants are currently unwilling to match their €70 million asking price.
‘Hjulmand is thought to be less aggressive than Ugarte and there is an appreciation of his good positional discipline and his experience working in a possession-based side. Another less expensive option is Youssouf Fofana. Monaco have told Man Utd that they need to pay €35m to sign him and the Frenchman is being seriously looked at.
‘Fiorentina are doing a tour of England for preseason and we are told that Sofyan Amrabat won’t be involved in their three matches. There are still no proposals for the midfielder and there is interest from other clubs.’