Mathys Tel has been linked with Man Utd and Tottenham.

Manchester United reportedly decided to exit the race for Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel before Spurs reached an agreement with the Bundesliga giants.

The Red Devils have only made one major signing this month as they have bought left wing-back Patrick Dorgu from Serie A outfit Lecce.

The signing of a new wing-back was a priority for head coach Ruben Amorim, but they have also been linked with several forward options.

Man Utd are short in forward areas following the exits of Marcus Rashford and Antony to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, but they are unlikely to add to their squad before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

United were linked with Bayern Munich striker Tel, but he is set to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

👉 January Transfer Deadline Day 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Tel is keen to leave Bayern Munich for more game time because he’s barely featured for Vincent Kompany’s side at the start of this season.

Spurs were initially looking to sign Tel permanently, but they agreed a loan deal with Bayern Munich and the teenager, who initially turned down a move to the North London outfit.

On Monday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Mathys Tel to Tottenham on loan, here we go!

“Straight loan and NO buy option clause. Agreement reached between clubs as Bayern have accepted the player’s decision and the player is on his way with agent Gadiri Camara.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘reach £41m’ to ‘secure’ Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City target to ‘delight’ Ruben Amorim

👉 Man Utd: Barcelona star rejects ‘remarkable’ £33m Red Devils ‘offer’ as Euro giants lead race

👉 Man Utd blow with Lisandro Martinez’s injury diagnosis revealed amid verdict on ‘recovery’ time

Interestingly, it’s now emerged that Spurs are trying to add a buy option into the Tel deal.

Romano added: “Tottenham have asked Bayern to include buy option clause for Mathys Tel.

“Medical done in London, loan deal in place and discussions still ongoing as final decision will be made soon.”

Regarding Man Utd’s interest in Tel, a report from The Telegraph claims they pulled out after Bayern Munich asked for a £5m loan fee.

‘Manchester United are not expected to recruit a striker or make any other additions before the transfer window closes. ‘They baulked at the £5 million loan fee Bayern Munich were demanding for Mathys Tel, considering it excessive and an expensive risk for a largely unproven 19-year old.’

Pundit Paul Merson has hit out at Amorim for letting Rashford leave as his “job is on the line at this rate”.

“The manager is running out of ideas at the moment. He’s struggling badly,” Merson said.

“What he’s done with the Rashford situation is mind-blowing. Mind-blowing. His job is on the line at this rate. If Rashford gets ten goals in ten games – and Man Utd carry on the way they’re playing, then the board will be asking the question: what are you doing?

“Rashford’s having an unbelievable opportunity, he’s going to one of the top teams in the Premier League. Great club, great support.

“The one trick we’re all missing here is he has to take his head with him. Nothing changes. It’s a big gamble, a huge gamble for Amorim as well.”