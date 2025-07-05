FC Barcelona have reportedly decided to ‘activated Plan B’ after missing out on Nico Williams, with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford among three options.

Earlier this week, Barcelona were dealt a huge transfer blow as Spain international Williams pulled out of a move to the Spanish giants and signed a long-term contract extension at Athletic Bilbao.

Last month, Barcelona made Williams their top target after scouring the market for a suitable competitor for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, but their financial struggles have provided an obstacle.

Williams seemingly got bored with waiting on Barcelona to activate his reported 58 million euro release clause and decided to commit to Athletic Bilbao for the foreseeable future.

This has made the La Liga champions turn to alternatives, with Man Utd outcast Rashford among their options.

Rashford has been heavily linked with Barcelona over the past few months as it’s been widely reported that they are his preferred destination after his successful loan at Aston Villa.

The England international is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans after their fallout ahead of this year’s winter transfer window, and he is one of five unwanted talents they are looking to offload to raise funds.

On Friday evening, it emerged that the 27-year-old has ‘informed’ Man Utd of his desire ‘to leave’ this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs said: ‘Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave.

‘Club understanding of their position and have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

He continued: ‘Medical and rehab facilities will be available to the players should any wish to come in and use them.

‘Matheus Cunha will take Rashford’s number ten shirt, as revealed. His representatives were informed of the decision in advance.’

Now, a report in Spain claims Rashford has been ‘released by Man Utd to resolve his future’ as he’s been ‘pushing for some time and doing all he can’ to join Barcelona.

Despite this, Rashford is ‘not considered a priority’ at Barcelona as Liverpool star Luis Diaz is their ‘main’ target, while AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is ‘another option’.

It is also reported that they have ‘taken action’ after missing out on Williams and have ‘activated Plan B’, with Diaz ‘one of the favourites’.

