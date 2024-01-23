Man Utd transfer: Rio Ferdinand reveals ‘devastation’ after top target chooses Barcelona

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson was left “absolutely devastated” after missing out on the signing of Brazil icon Ronaldinho.

And he claimed Cristiano Ronaldo was “lucky” to have been signed by the club after Ferguson missed out on his top target.

Ronaldo arrived at Man Utd in the summer of 2003, making a fine first Premier League appearance as a substitute against Bolton Wanderers before firing the club to three consecutive Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph between 2007 and 2009.

The Portuguese superstar was sold to Real Madrid in a then-world-record transfer in the summer of 2009 – but Ferdinand has claimed Ronaldo was only brought to Old Trafford on the back of Ferguson’s disappointment of missing out on Ronaldinho.

After shining for Brazil at the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldinho was pursued by many of the world’s biggest clubs the following year before deciding on a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona, where he would win two LaLiga titles and the Champions League.

Ferdinand has revealed that Ferguson was upset by Ronaldinho’s decision, but the performance of Sporting Lisbon teenager Ronaldo in a pre-season friendly against Man Utd helped him get over it with a deal completed weeks later.

Appearing on the Obi One podcast alongside former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, he said: “I remember when Cristiano Ronaldo signed, we went on tour to Lisbon and he was actually lucky that we signed him.

“It was only on the disappointment of not signing Ronaldinho that summer.

“I remember we were going to sign Ronaldinho but he chose to leave PSG for Barcelona. The manager was absolutely devastated.

“Then on the tour we went to Sporting Lisbon to open the stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo plays and the rest is history.”

Ferdinand’s revelation comes almost four years after fellow Manchester United icon Paul Scholes explained just how close Ferguson had come to signing Ronaldinho, having even arranged which squad number would be allocated to the Brazilian.

Asked about Manchester United’s near-misses during his career at Old Trafford, he told the BBC’s Savage Social podcast: “I remember two or three that were possibly coming. I think the one that stands out is Ronaldinho.

“He was away on pre-season and we were as close as announcing him and giving him a number, but I think he ended up changing his mind at the last minute and signing for Barcelona.

“It’s strange really because we played Barcelona on that pre-season tour.

“We were all excited – Ronaldinho, what a player! He was coming from PSG at the time and we were all going to get to play with him and he’s going to bring something special – almost like what Eric Cantona brought to the team.

“Then, three days later, we’re playing against him and all trying to kick him because he didn’t sign for us.

“It was disappointing, but I was lucky enough to play with some great players. He’d have just been another unbelievable player I’d played with, but it just never happened.”