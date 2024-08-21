Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered his thoughts on reports linking Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Sancho‘s long-term future at Man Utd has been in doubt over the past year as he had a major fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag at the start of last season.

The England international refused to apologise to Ten Hag after accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat. This conflict came in the aftermath of the winger being omitted from Man Utd‘s squad to face Arsenal.

The 24-year-0ld was banished from the first team and sent back to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January. He impressed for the Bundesliga side last term as they surpassed expectations to reach the Champions League final.

Sancho appears to have mended his relationship with Ten Hag as he has featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season, but he is still being linked with a move elsewhere.

Ligue Un giants PSG have consistently been mooted as his most likely next destination, but a report earlier this week claimed Man Utd ‘sense Chelsea may make an approach’ to sign the £40m-rated attacker before this transfer window closes.

READ: Raphinha to Man Utd? Six AI-predicted Prem transfers ranked on pure daftness



Despite this, Romano has revealed the ‘truth on the surprise Chelsea/Sancho links’, claiming their “full focus” has been on Joao Felix.

“I’m aware there have been some reports of Manchester United expecting Chelsea to move for Jadon Sancho, but my understanding for now is that Chelsea’s full focus was and is on Joao Felix,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“I’m not aware of anything else at this point, but I can also confirm as I said several times that Jadon Sancho’s future is still open. Things can still happen for Jadon, it’s a clear feeling on both club and player side. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Romano also claims there’s been a ‘possible breakthrough’ as Man Utd look to sign top midfield target Manuel Ugarte from PSG.

“Manuel Ugarte has always been the priority midfield target for Manchester United, but the issue has always been the price,” Romano added.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Fernandes reveals transfer demand he made before signing a new deal at Old Trafford

👉 Euro giants ‘abandon pursuit’ of Man Utd star as Red Devils ‘decide against’ one signing

👉 Cristiano Ronaldo has the ‘passion and dedication’ to make shock Man Utd return

“Now what’s going on together with Paris Saint-Germain and Ugarte’s agent Jorge Mendes is that there are discussions ongoing over a potential loan with an obligation to buy.

“So, it would essentially still be a permanent transfer for Ugarte to Man United, but it allows United to start paying from next summer and probably to spread the payment out over the next few years.

“Negotiations are ongoing, so let’s see if the clubs can find a solution.

“Ugarte, as I always said, is pushing like crazy to join Man United – he is insisting to get this move, and now United are working to get it done.

“It’s also worth noting that one of their alternatives, Sander Berge, is no longer available as he’s been in London to have a medical with Fulham. This also means Fulham are not signing Scott McTominay.”