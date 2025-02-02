Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford will join Aston Villa on loan before the transfer deadline.

Amorim left out Rashford from his squad to face Man City in a 2-1 Manchester Derby win in December and the England international has only made one squad since.

Man Utd boss Amorim has always called it a “selection” decision when referring to Rashford’s omission but he changed tack after their 1-0 win over Fulham.

Amorim said he would rather play Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Rashford as he hinted that the 27-year-old wasn’t giving his all in training.

Rashford has been linked with a number of clubs this month after admitting in an interview that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and other clubs have been mooted but clubs had found it tricky to cover all or part of his huge wages at Man Utd.

But on Friday, Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto now claims that a move to Barcelona is getting more unlikely by the day with Premier League side Aston Villa now entering the race to sign Rashford.

And a deal to Aston Villa has rapidly accelerated over the last 48 hours with transfer expert Romano now getting to the stage of giving his ‘here we go’ for the loan deal.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement in place on loan deal with over 70% salary covered by Villa. Buy option clause worth £40m also included in contract with potential three year and half deal to follow. Medical booked today.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons it has become clear that Rashford didn’t want to be a part of the success Amorim is trying to build at Old Trafford.

Parker said: “I think everybody has to relate to what Amorim’s getting back from Marcus Rashford. He would have known about everything that’s been going on prior to him becoming manager and he just doesn’t want him to be a part of it because he’s putting the team first and the team doesn’t need Marcus Rashford in his state of mind.”

When asked if Amorim is playing a dangerous game by calling out Rashford, Parker added: “No, I personally don’t think so because at the end of the day, he has to think about the rest of his team.

“If you’re a player in that squad and you’re thinking about what Amorim’s doing to a player that’s not pulling their weight, then that lets them know where they stand. I think his approach is something that’s needed at this moment in time.”