According to reports, Manchester United have submitted an ‘improved offer’ to Serie A outfit Lecce as they look to sign left-back Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils have yet to make a January signing as they have been focused on outgoings recently.

The Premier League giants have a tight budget this month and have looked to raise funds by offloading unwanted talents.

There has been plenty of talk but not much action so far, but the potential exit of Alejandro Garnacho could enable Man Utd to make a signing or two before the window closes.

It has been widely reported that their priority is to sign a left wing-back as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have had to play out of position with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia dealing with injuries.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential targets but Dorgu has emerged as their leading target.

The 20-year-old has already broken into Denmark’s national team and has made 56 appearances for his boyhood club since the start of last season.

Dorgu would fit perfectly into Amorim’s preferred system as he has four goal involvements in his 20 Serie A appearances this season.

Man Utd are stepping up their efforts to sign Dorgu and The Athletic have reported that they have ‘made a €30m offer to Lecce’.

‘Manchester United have tabled a €30million (£25.3m; $31.4m) bid for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu. ‘The Athletic reported on January 22 that the two clubs were €10m apart in negotiations for the Denmark international, who Lecce priced at €40m while United indicated a willingness to go to €30m. ‘United’s director of negotiations Matt Hargreaves met with Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino in Milan. ‘Figures at United are hopeful that a deal will be agreed and if one is, Dorgu would become the first senior arrival at Old Trafford under head coach Ruben Amorim. ‘The Portuguese has been keen to add reinforcements in the January window amid a run of form that has seen his side slip to just 10 points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano meanwhile says it’s “deal on” after Dorgu gave his “green light” earlier this week.

Romano said: “Manchester United have sent a new bid for Patrick Dorgu, as revealed today.

“Proposal now in excess of €30m with the club trying to get it done, also after a green light from the player from two days ago. Deal on.”

Before United’s “improved offer” was submitted, journalist Ben Jacobs said: “Manchester United’s improved offer for Patrick Dorgu will be north of €30m.

“Parties have a €5m gulf in valuation now. #MUFC still optimistic despite Lecce’s starting price of €40m.”

He later added: “Manchester United is optimistic about agreeing to a deal with Patrick Dorgu.”