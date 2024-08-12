Manuel Ugarte remains Manchester United’s “dream” midfield target this summer as a report reveals a Nottingham Forest star has emerged as an alternative.

United have already spent around £90m to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively, and are closing in on their third and fourth signings as Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui near moves from Bayern Munich for around £60m.

The Red Devils are now expected to turn their attention to the midfield and a new partner for academy star Kobbie Mainoo.

Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte was their top target at the start of the window but the Ligue 1 side’s £51m asking price for the Uruguayan led United to walk away from negotiations and consider alternative targets.

Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Burnley’s Sander Berge have been among the many, many names linked, with Berge very keen on a move to Old Trafford, while Fofana reportedly only has eyes for AC Milan having agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that after completing the deal for De Ligt and Mazraoui United will continue to be busy in the transfer market, with midfield a priority.

And although the Red Devils have held talks over alternatives, Romano confirms that Ugarte remains their “dream target” this summer.

Romano said: “Yes, there will be movement, for sure, Manchester United are not done. These two signings [Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui] were really important, especially after the injuries they suffered already in these first weeks of the new season.

“Then also the conditions of Malacia and Luke Shaw, who are often injured. So this is why Manchester United decided to go very strong as soon as possible on these two signings, but they will continue.

“Something in the midfield is also expected. The top target, the dream target, remains, Manuel Ugarte, who is considered perfect internally. But here the main issue is the price.”

United will have to sell players in order to fund the move for Ugarte and are said to be willing to listen to offers for a number of their first-team stars after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s £15m move to West Ham was confirmed.

If they can’t find buyers for the deadwood they will be forced to consider other options and while Sofyan Amrabat could return after his loan spell last season, GIVEMESPORT claim United are also looking at Forest star Danilo.

The report claims the Brazilian’s profile is ‘hugely appreciated’ by the United scouts.

Danilo moved to Forest for £17m from Palmeiras in January 2023 and has made 49 appearances, scoring six goals and laying on four assists.