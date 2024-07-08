Man Utd transfer: Romano reveals ‘formal bid’ for Greenwood as Sancho ‘edges towards speedy exit’

Man Utd are set to seal two early transfer exits with the Red Devils in advanced talks over the departures of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

There are set to be big changes at Old Trafford over the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to put their stamp on the club in the first window.

Man Utd are understood to be closing in on two new signings with deals for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs De Ligt said to be ‘almost there’.

But reports have previously claimed that their overall transfer budget for the summer currently stands at £50m without key sales and that’s where Sancho and Greenwood come in.

The Red Devils are looking to get the duo off their books in order to give Dan Ashworth and the recruitment team some more wiggle room in the transfer market.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that French side Marseille – who recently sold Iliman Ndiaye to Everton – have now made a “formal bid” for Greenwood.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand Olympique Marseille have sent formal bid to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood! Talks underway between the two clubs, Greenwood’s still OM main target with agreement getting closer. Man United open to loan with obligation to buy, sell-on clause included.”

While GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd have ‘edged towards seeing Jadon Sancho head through the Old Trafford exit door as the outcast’s representatives have been holding discussions with Serie A heavyweights Juventus ahead of a potential summer switch.’

GiveMeSport add: