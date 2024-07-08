Man Utd transfer: Romano reveals ‘formal bid’ for Greenwood as Sancho ‘edges towards speedy exit’
Man Utd are set to seal two early transfer exits with the Red Devils in advanced talks over the departures of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, according to reports.
There are set to be big changes at Old Trafford over the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to put their stamp on the club in the first window.
Man Utd are understood to be closing in on two new signings with deals for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs De Ligt said to be ‘almost there’.
But reports have previously claimed that their overall transfer budget for the summer currently stands at £50m without key sales and that’s where Sancho and Greenwood come in.
The Red Devils are looking to get the duo off their books in order to give Dan Ashworth and the recruitment team some more wiggle room in the transfer market.
And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that French side Marseille – who recently sold Iliman Ndiaye to Everton – have now made a “formal bid” for Greenwood.
Romano wrote on X: “Understand Olympique Marseille have sent formal bid to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood! Talks underway between the two clubs, Greenwood’s still OM main target with agreement getting closer. Man United open to loan with obligation to buy, sell-on clause included.”
While GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd have ‘edged towards seeing Jadon Sancho head through the Old Trafford exit door as the outcast’s representatives have been holding discussions with Serie A heavyweights Juventus ahead of a potential summer switch.’
‘Conversations have taken place over proposals for Sancho to join Juventus after the Italian giants have registered an interest in acquiring his services ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, leading to his camp gathering an understanding of what is on offer in Turin.
‘GMS sources have been informed that Juventus are preparing to thrash out the terms of a loan deal for Sancho after new head coach Thiago Motta has set his sights on bolstering the squad he has inherited from predecessor Massimiliano Allegri, while the Red Devils are keen to negotiate a speedy exit.
‘Manchester United are eager to get the England international off their books as he is not in line to make another appearance under ten Hag despite still having two years remaining on his £275,000-per-week contract, giving the Bianconeri renewed hope of striking a summer deal.
‘Sancho could leave the Red Devils in the coming days thanks to Juventus upping the ante in their pursuit, GMS sources recently revealed, but his admirers are being forced to prioritise offloading fellow wide-man Federico Chiesa in order to make room in their squad and boost their budget.’