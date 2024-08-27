Man Utd transfer: Romano gives ‘here we go’ as Ratcliffe’s fifth signing ‘travels to Manchester’

Fabrizio Romano has given Manuel Ugarte’s move to Man Utd the ‘here we go’ with the Uruguayan set to become the Red Devils’ fifth summer signing.

The Red Devils have made four signings so far this summer with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all joining Erik ten Hag’s side.

While Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Omari Forson have all left on free transfers, while Donny van de Beek, Alvaro Carreras, Facundo Pellistri, Willy Kambwala, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood departed for fees.

With Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri on the verge of moves away from Old Trafford, Man Utd are now set to strengthen their midfield area.

For much of the summer Uruguay international Ugarte has been linked with a move to Man Utd and, while there have been other rumours of interest in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and others, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was seemingly always their top target.

And now transfer expert Romano has confirmed that Man Utd are on the verge of completing a transfer for Ugarte with the former Sporting Lisbon star heading to Manchester to seal his move.

Romano wrote on X: “Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United, here we go! Deal sealed between clubs after personal terms agreed in July. €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons will be the final package. Ugarte will travel to Manchester as he ONLY wanted United… and United only wanted him. Done.”

Adding more meat to the bones, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd view Ugarte as “one of the best young midfielders in the game”.

