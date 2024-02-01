Man Utd transfer: Romano gives update on last-gasp striker move as Red Devils are ‘offered’ two players

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the plan at Man Utd is “quite clear” on transfer deadline day after being offered two strikers.

The Red Devils are yet to bring in any fresh faces in the January transfer market with Erik ten Hag prioritising loan exits for Jadon Sancho, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and others.

There have been rumours that Man Utd would look to bring in a new striker in the winter after their poor first half of the season which saw them crash out of Europe and the League Cup, while they are currently ninth in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have scored just 24 goals in 21 Premier League matches this season with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund bagging just seven goals between them.

A number of strikers have been linked with loan moves to the Red Devils but Ten Hag recently said they had “no space” to sign a striker because of Financial Fair Play rules.

Ten Hag told reporters last week: “I looked but there is no space. There is no space for FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position.

“Of course, [Marcus] Rashford can play as a striker; we have some other alternatives and it’s clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months it’s a gap in our squad, clear.”

Despite those comments from Ten Hag, Romano has brought an update on potential Man Utd striker targets on deadline day with a deal for Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy now “almost impossible”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’m hearing about fresh reports on the future of Serhou Guirassy, but from what I understand the release clause of the Stuttgart striker has now expired.

“It’s no longer valid, so if the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United wanted to move for him now, it would be almost impossible – the player is staying at Stuttgart and the clause is no longer valid.

“No one triggered that clause in January, and so he is staying, and the stories of the last 24 hours are not going in the right direction. I don’t expect any movement. Many clubs wanted him but Stuttgart have been good in talks with the player to convince him to stay and then leave next summer at the right moment.

“Man United have been offered multiple names up front, but names like Eric Choupo-Moting and Hugo Ekitike (who is still on the market and can leave Paris Saint-Germain) have been linked even though at the moment nothing is happening in that direction.

“As of now, United are staying with the same squad – the plan is quite clear, with Facundo Pellistri leaving and Amad Diallo staying. The players mentioned above are not priorities for United.”