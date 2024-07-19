Man Utd transfer: Romano reveals ‘important’ sale is key to Ten Hag sealing third summer signing

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the sale of Casemiro “remains an important part of the story” if Man Utd are to seal a deal for Manuel Ugarte.

A report on Thursday claimed that the Red Devils have “agreed personal terms” with Uruguay international Ugarte as they look to seal their third signing of the summer.

Man Utd have already signed Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille as they look to improve under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

They still want to sign another centre-back but now buying a new midfielder seems to be their priority with Romano revealing that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ugarte “keen on moving to United even without Champions League football”.

Man Utd are open to selling Scott McTominay and Casemiro this summer for the right price but there have been reports that the Red Devils are struggling to find a buyer for the latter.

And Romano has brought an update on the situation regarding Casemiro and the impact that it could have on any Man Utd deal for Ugarte.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Man United have an agreement with Manuel Ugarte on personal terms, he wants the move. Now it depends on Man United and PSG to agree on the fee, while Casemiro or McTominay could leave the club with a good proposal.

“What does it mean guys? It means that Manchester United after the centre-back, Leny Yoro, after the striker, Joshua Zirkzee, are also ready to work on the midfield.

“The exit of Casemiro remains an important part of the story, but honestly guys, I can’t confirm anything regarding rumours that United are having trouble selling him, which could cause problems on Ugarte and so on, no.

“Interest from Saudi in Casemiro remains but sometimes it just takes time to agree on contract, transfer fee and more.

“United already have the green light for Manuel Ugarte as a potential new midfielder, the contract has been discussed and – this is an important detail – with the same agent who takes care of Leny Yoro, Jorge Mendes.

“Jorge Mendes is still a very big name, obviously, in the market, and Manchester United also have a very good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain – another important point.

“If PSG receive the right proposal this is a story that could be a concrete one in the next days, in the next few weeks.”

Romano added: “Man United also won the race for Leny Yoro, one of the most talented defenders in the world, but it’s not over yet as United are working on the possibility to bring in another centre-back.

“It will take probably some days to understand what’s going to happen with the outgoings and with the entire domino of the market for Manchester United, but keep an eye on that position because United could do something else.

“They are in contact with Bayern for Matthijs de Ligt but they never agreed on the fee, they were in conversation. Jarrad Branthwaite is another player they appreciate but at the moment he’s considered too expensive.”