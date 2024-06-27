Manchester United hold a “genuine” interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed “other players” have been “discussed” in talks between the European giants thanks to their “very good relationship”.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is working with Erik ten Hag and his Ineos team to revamp the squad at Old Trafford despite failing to agree compensation with Newcastle over their top sporting director target Dan Ashworth.

Ugarte a priority signing

Sky Sports claimed earlier this week that Ugarte, who is currently away with the Uruguay squad at the Copa America, is one of the players they’re keen on bringing in.

It is understood that the Red Devils ‘want to sign a new central midfielder this summer’ and that Ugarte – who cost PSG £51.1m from Sporting Lisbon last summer – ‘is one of a number of players they are looking at’.

As well as a central midfielder, Sky Sports add that the ‘other main priorities this summer are a new striker and central defender’ as Man Utd look to give Erik ten Hag the tools that he needs.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Man Utd will ‘take a serious look’ at offer for £40m defender; star saving Red Devils career ‘near impossible’

👉 Man Utd duped into talks to sign one-goal Serie A forward by Euro 2024 display vs Germany

👉 Everton decide on Man Utd ‘swap deal’ including pair as £80m ‘makeweights’ in Branthwaite deal

‘A very good relationship’ with PSG

L’Equipe claimed PSG have ‘refused a first offer’ for Ugarte, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Uruguayan “does have chances to leave PSG this summer”, while the “very good relationship” between United and PSG means other players have been “discussed”.

“I spoke yesterday about Manchester United and PSG having contacts to discuss Manuel Ugarte and other players. Ugarte has chances to leave PSG this summer, so let’s see what happens with that one, but I don’t have any guaranteed info on the other players discussed, so at the moment I’m not in the position to mention specific names,” Romano told Caughtoffside.

“All I can say for now is that I’m told they discussed several opportunities, including Ugarte who’s appreciated by Man United. No bid has been sent yet, but interest is genuine. The relationship between the two clubs is very good, so let’s see what happens with Ugarte and if any other players get involved too.

“United know that several players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer, while they still have to decide what they want to do with the future of on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and so midfield is an area they’re looking at, and Ugarte is one name they appreciate.”