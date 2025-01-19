Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that La Liga side Real Betis are ‘closing in’ on an agreement to sign Man Utd winger Antony on loan for the rest of the season.

The Red Devils, who face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, have been having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the the table.

Antony, who signed from Ajax for £85m in 2022, has played 401 minutes in all competitions this season over 13 appearances, three of which have been in the starting XI.

His time in the team has slightly improved since the arrival of Amorim as manager but it’s understood that the new Man Utd head coach is unlikely to stand in the way of his exit from Old Trafford.

Antony somehow missed a tap-in as Man Utd beat Southampton, who are bottom of the Premier League, 3-1 in midweek with Amad Diallo scoring a hat-trick towards the end of the match to save Amorim’s blushes.

And now it looks like Brazil international Antony is on his way out of Old Trafford in the January transfer window with transfer expert Romano confirming a loan until the end of the season has almost been agreed with Real Betis.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Final details of the agreement being discussed, loan move until June with NO option clause currently included. Antony has opened doors to the move, Man United will also cover part of the salary.’

Amorim will be hoping that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will help him improve the squad before the January window shuts with outgoings starting to take shape.

When asked whether he had a chance to speak to Ratcliffe, who was attending the Southampton match, Amorim replied at a press conference: “Yes. I had five minutes with him, to talk about different things, about the game.

“It was not good at the game, but, in the end, the result helped the conversation. So we continued with our job, it’s a really difficult moment, but today was more important: the win. I know the fans want to see so much better football than this.

“I want to see so much better football than this, but we need time. Like I said in the first days here, to win time, we need to win games. We did that today, not in a good fashion, but we managed to win and we’re going to prepare for the next game.”