Man Utd transfer: Romano reveals how Benzema could sign for Red Devils this winter

Karim Benzema to Man Utd would only be possible this winter if the Al-Ittihad striker takes “a huge pay cut”, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The former Real Madrid striker has been linked with a January move to the Premier League and elsewhere after claims he wants to leave Saudi Arabia.

However, Benzema hit out at the French media earlier this week as he dismissed their “false” reports that he wants to move away from Al-Ittihad.

Benzema said: “It’s completely false! The French media don’t know what to invent any more. The bigger the better.”

Man Utd and Arsenal – who could both do with a new centre-forward – are the main two clubs linked in the Premier League with Benzema’s incredible goalscoring record enough to tempt most sides.

There are rumours that Benzema is getting paid as much as £3.3m a week in the Saudi Pro League and Romano insists the only way Man Utd are tempted into a serious offer is if the Frenchman agrees to a “huge pay cut”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Every day there are stories about Karim Benzema and there is a lot of excitement about potentially seeing him come back to Europe, but as I keep saying, the only way to see him back in Europe is if he takes a huge pay cut, otherwise it’s impossible.

“We have new rumours about Manchester United because of the injury to Anthony Martial. It’s been confirmed that Martial will be out for ten weeks after surgery, so it’s led to stories that Man United could return for Benzema.

“However, as of today, sources at the club believe this is really unlikely because the package is too expensive, and because of Financial Fair Play.

“At the moment, even with the Martial injury there are no changes to Man United’s plans because of FFP. I’d still keep things open in case they find a good opportunity but there are no concrete names so far, nothing close at this stage, so it remains very quiet.

“This is the current situation, but let’s see if Benzema can change his mind and accept a huge pay cut, in that case it could be a different story – Lyon, for instance, are trying every day to make the impossible possible, but as of today there is still no change to the Benzema story.

“Saudi Pro League bosses are also continuing to push to keep Benzema – possibly at another Saudi club if he doesn’t stay at Al Ittihad.”