Man Utd transfer: Romano reveals the two ‘main names’ Ten Hag wants as next signing; Fofana price doubles

Man Utd are looking to sign either Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte or Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have made a good start to the summer transfer window, bringing in Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

And now Erik ten Hag and INEOS have turned their attention to signing a new defensive midfielder with reports that they have ‘agreed personal terms’ with PSG’s Ugarte.

The Uruguay international is reportedly ‘keen on moving’ to Old Trafford this summer and there were even claims that the transfer was ‘about to be completed’.

However, there seems to be gap in terms of valuation with Man Utd currently unwilling to meet PSG’s £58m asking price for Ugarte.

Romano insists Man Utd are still very much in for Ugarte but they are also considering a move to get Amrabat back after the Morocco international spent last season on loan at Old Trafford.

The Italian journalist wrote on in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United had some conversations with Monaco to understand the availability of players like Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson, but my understanding is that, internally, the main names Man United are discussing for the midfield is PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, and Sofyan Amrabat.

“For Amrabat, they didn’t trigger the buy option, but it remains a possibility for them to discuss different terms with Fiorentina. And for Ugarte, they remain in conversations with Paris Saint-Germain, while they have an agreement with the player. I’m hearing there are contacts ongoing between Man United and PSG since June, not official bids accepted or rejected – it’s a constant dialogue between the clubs. Ugarte remains on Man United’s list and he said yes last week, so now it depends on Manchester United. But as I previously said, it was always going to take some days to decide after they spent big money on Leny Yoro.

“On Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern insist on €50m, but United want to pay add-ons as part of the structure, rather than €50m guaranteed. De Ligt keeps waiting for Man United and is hoping for the move, but at the moment outgoings are really important for the Red Devils, so it could take some time to see what happens between the clubs.

“Remember as well that this story also impacts Jonathan Tah, who has an agreement to join Bayern, but who is waiting for De Ligt to leave as part of the domino, so let’s see what happens, but the Dutch defender is waiting and hoping to join Man United.”

A report on Tuesday claimed that Man Utd were weighing up an attempt to hijack AC Milan’s agreement to sign Monaco defensive midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

According to Sky Sports Italy now claim that Monaco have doubled their asking price for Fofana with the Ligue Un outfit intially demanding €18m (£15m).

However, they now want €35m (£29.4m) from Man Utd, Milan or whoever else wants to buy the France international this summer as interest mounts in their player.