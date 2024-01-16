Man Utd transfer: Romano reveals update on two Ten Hag deals worth £129m

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Man Utd will not make moves for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise or Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo in January.

Erik ten Hag is hopeful that the Red Devils will provide him with enough support in the winter transfer window to help him qualify for Europe this season.

There have been rumours that the Man Utd boss wants as many as three new signings in January with the Red Devils currently seventh in the Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Man Utd are out of the League Cup and Champions League with the Premier League and FA Cup now taking priority in the second half of the season.

A a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker have all been rumoured to be on the agenda in January but transfers have been made more complicated with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent investment in the club.

Once Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake in the club is ratified, he will take charge of the footballing department with a number of big changes expected, including the appointment of a new sporting director.

Despite that, Man Utd have still been linked to numerous players with Crystal Palace winger Olise – who reportedly has a £60m release clause – and £69m-rated Barcelona centre-back Araujo among the names mooted.

And now Romano has brought an update on the reported interest from Man Utd in Olise and Araujo, the transfer expert told Caught Offside: “I’m aware there have been some stories about Manchester United targets this evening, with Ronald Araujo and Michael Olise among the big names being linked with the Red Devils, but it’s important to clarify some things on these stories.

“For both Araujo and Olise, nothing is happening in January – I have no concrete updates on either player for the moment. Araujo is expected to stay at Barcelona, and they will offer him a new contract in the next months. We will see how that conversation will go as a crucial step ahead of the summer. Apart from that, there are always links for Man United and centre-backs, it’s normal as they want to sign a CB in 2024.

“Meanwhile, Olise is one of the best talents in the Premier League and obviously five or six top clubs are watching him, but it’s nothing more than that at the moment, just scouting, so far. The same happens every time there’s a new top talent around, but nothing is being decided now. In the summer he will have a release clause and this will be an important point for all the clubs interested.

“There have also been stories about a possible swap deal that could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka moving to Crystal Palace as part of the Olise deal, but I would say it’s important to remember that Man United still don’t have their new/future director of football, so it’s unlikely that they can make concrete plans for the summer now. It’s too early, and many things can change in the months before the summer window.”