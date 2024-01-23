Man Utd transfer: Romano reveals update on two targets as Red Devils are told ‘immoral offer’ is required

Man Utd “considering multiple options for a striker signing” before the end of the January transfer window with Fabrizio Romano giving an update on their interest in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The Bayern Munich striker has only made four starts in all competitions this season after the Bavarians signed Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer.

Choupo-Moting proved last season that he could be an effective back-up option for Bayern with the Cameroon international scoring ten goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances last term.

He has scored two in 16 matches this campaign but only three of those appearances came in the starting XI and now Man Utd have reportedly seen an opportunity to lure him away from the Allianz Arena.

Man Utd have struggled to score goals in the Premier League this term with Erik ten Hag’s side hitting the back of the net just 24 times in 21 matches.

It is unlikely that Man Utd will splash out a lot of money on a striker this month but the 34-year-old offers a possible cheaper option if they can convince Bayern Munich to sell or loan him.

And transfer expert Romano has provided an update on the Red Devils’ striker search, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s been a bit of a quiet January transfer window this year because of Financial Fair Play, it’s difficult for clubs to proceed and sign important players.

“It’s going to be about opportunities in the next days, this is the focus. For now, it looks like it will be nothing super big, this is the expectation. But here are some possible stories to look out for…

“Manchester United are considering multiple options for a striker signing – Eric Choupo-Moting is one of the names they’ve discussed as a possible signing up front late on this January.

“Still, the issue is that Bayern Munich are insisting on him staying at the club – he’s a popular player at the club, an experienced player, and they need some rotation, so he could be an important option for them over the course of the season. United are informed on the conditions but at the moment Bayern are not giving any green light for him to go.

“It’s also important to clarify that United have also not activated negotiations yet – they are interested and have been kept informed on the conditions of the deal, but there are no concrete talks with Bayern.”

Sky Germany claim that only an ‘immoral offer’ in the final days of the January transfer window could convince Bayern Munich to sell.

And Romano has also brought the latest on Man Utd’s reported interest in Lucas Bergvall and the future of Red Devils winger Antony.

Romano added: “Man Utd have also been linked previously with Lucas Bergvall, who is now being targeted by Barcelona. While all the top clubs in Europe have scouted Bergvall – I could mention 15 clubs – I’ve never been aware of negotiations with United. Barca and Eintracht Frankfurt are the two most concrete clubs in this race now, and I’m told Barcelona will push again in the next days.

“And one final point on United – some fans have asked me about stories involving Antony being offered to Saudi clubs. We had similar reports about Brazil in the recent past, which were denied. Same with these ones.

“I’m not aware of United offering Antony to any other clubs, and don’t have concrete info on Antony leaving now. Let’s see if bids will come in the next weeks or in the summer, but it’s very quiet so far.”