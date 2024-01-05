Man Utd transfer ‘delayed’ as there’s ‘no agreement’ for ’embarrassed’ flop in last-minute hitch

Jadon Sancho’s loan move from Man Utd to Borussia Dortmund has been ‘delayed’ as the clubs struggle to find an agreement, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in the first three Premier League matches of the season before Erik ten Hag dropped him for their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in early September.

Ten Hag told a post-match press conference that he dropped the England international from the squad over his poor performances in training, something which Sancho later denied in a social media post.

The Man Utd winger, who claimed he had become a “scapegoat” for their underwhelming start to the season, eventually deleted his post but he has since refused to apologise to Ten Hag over the incident with the Red Devils boss subsequently banning him from the first-team facilities.

Sancho will leave the club in the January transfer window if the club can agree a deal to allow him to get first-team football elsewhere with previous reports suggesting a loan move to Dortmund was ‘imminent’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Sancho’s potential move to Dortmund on Thursday with the Italian journalist claiming negotiations are “moving very quickly”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Jadon Sancho’s return to Borussia Dortmund is gather pace – negotiations are going very well and moving very quickly because Sancho is pushing for the move. He has had a few difficult months at Manchester United as he’s been out of the team after complications with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

“Sancho also had an opportunity with Juventus, but in the end they were not willing to pay the loan fee or salary coverage, so Juve decided to invest in different players. Dortmund, however, need a player like this to make an impact now after some difficult weeks at the club, and Sancho is the player they want, and he wants to go back there.

“Sancho has sent a very clear message to Manchester United – he wants to go as soon as possible, in the next couple of days, not at the end of the January transfer window. Important hours and days are ahead, with negotiations continuing over his return to Borussia Dortmund.”

However, Sky Germany now report that Sancho’s move back to Dortmund is ‘delayed’ with negotiations between the clubs ‘dragging on’.

They add that there is ‘still no complete agreement’ between Dortmund and Man Utd and that the ‘final details for the Sancho loan still need to be clarified’.

Sky Germany continue by saying that it’s ‘unlikely that Dortmund will secure a purchase option‘ and that ‘it is equally unlikely that the English winger will appear at the BVB training camp in Marbella this Friday’.

Sancho has been coming in for stick in recent weeks, even though he’s not been playing, with former Scotland international Craig Burley insisting the Man Utd winger should be “sat at home embarrassed” watching Alejandro Garnacho’s performances.