Man Utd offer Jadon Sancho and €20m for Barcelona star as Romano confirms ‘negotiations continue’

Manchester United have reportedly offered Barcelona €20m and Jadon Sancho for Frenkie de Jong as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims ‘negotiations are expected to continue’ for the Red Devils winger.

Having made a brief substitute appearance in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, Sancho was left out of the squad for United’s opening Premier League game against Fulham and was once again sat at home as Erik ten Hag’s side lost in stoppage time to Brighton on Saturday.

Reports suggest that Sancho asked to leave the club having been left out of the Fulham win and while talks with Paris Saint-Germain broke down earlier in the window, it’s now claimed Juventus are keen on signing the England international this summer.

United want his permanent exit and are asking for a fee of £40m, but that may well be beyond the means of the Old Lady, who would prefer a loan move.

But The Athletic have revealed that United would only sanction a temporary move if the Serie A side agree to pay all of his £250,000 per week wages, plus a loan fee and obligation to sign him permanently, which feels just as unlikely.

Romano said on Saturday that ‘negotiations are expected to continue’ between United and Juventus but the transfer expert claimed in that tweet that Sancho ‘remained in the shortlist’ along with Francisco Conceicao, before later confirming that the Italians had agreed a deal for Conceicao.

That presumably puts a move for Sancho in further doubt, which could mean he stays at Old Trafford, though a report in Spain claims United have ‘offered’ the winger to Barcelona as a makeweight to sign long-term target De Jong.

‘Manchester United, under the orders of Erik Ten Hag, continues to show interest in getting the services of the Dutch FC Barcelona midfielder’, the report states, with the United boss ‘proposing a barter that includes Sancho’.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is ‘seriously evaluating’ the proposal which would also see United pay €20m on top of Sancho.

‘The idea of obtaining a talent like Sancho in an operation that involves De Jong is attractive’ to Deco and new Barca boss Hansi Flick, who ‘believes Sancho still has a lot of potential to exploit and could become a key piece in his game scheme’, with the Germain also attracted to his versatility.

Flick wants to retain De Jong, but he may be put under pressure by president Joan Laporta to accept United’s offer as they continue to search for a new winger and to ease their financial woes.

When asked about Sancho’s exclusion from the squad to play Brighton, Ten Hag said he simply needed to work hard to earn his place back.

“He is here but we had some issues,” he said. “I had a choice to make. He has to compete for his position.

“We need in the squad every position double because it’s going to be a long season.”