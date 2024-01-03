Man Utd transfer ‘imminent’ with expert confirming attacker could ‘play’ over the next week

Jadon Sancho’s potential move to Borussia Dortmund is now ‘imminent’ and it is ‘possible that the Englishman will play in Spain this week’, according to reports.

The Red Devils winger began the season on the bench in their first three Premier League matches before Erik ten Hag dropped him out of the squad completely for their 3-1 loss at Arsenal in early September.

Ten Hag insisted it was Sancho’s poor performances in training that had cost him his place in the squad, with the England international denying those claims and posting on social media that he was being used as a “scapegoat” for their bad start to the season.

Sancho deleted his post but has since refused to apologise to Ten Hag his coaching team for his comments and he was subsequently banned from first-team facilities by the Man Utd boss.

That has meant that Sancho is certain to leave temporarily in the January transfer window Juventus, Barcelona, West Ham, Dortmund and Saudi Arabian clubs all linked.

But it now appears that Dortmund have won the race to sign Sancho and Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger insists that a deal is now ‘imminent’.

Dortmund have headed off on a mid-season break in Spain where they will play a number of friendly matches and, with a deal ‘the final stages’, Berger adds that it’s ‘possible that the Englishman will play in Spain this week’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Sancho has “given the green light to Dortmund” and the Bundesliga club “want to be fast and sign him now”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Let’s start by discussing Jadon Sancho, who is close to leaving Manchester United. This is something already decided some months ago after his relationship with the club was broken, with Erik ten Hag and the whole coaching staff.

“After initial interest from Juventus, talks are now ongoing between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United for Sancho. He could return to his former club on loan – they can’t make it permanent. Dortmund have to find a way to make a loan deal work, and so the clubs are discussing the details of the deal, such as loan fee and salary coverage. These are being discussed right now – talks are taking place about these two points, and Dortmund can only cover a part of his salary and not 100% from what I’m told.

“An important point is that Sancho has already given the green light to Dortmund. He’s said yes to the Bundesliga giants as he thinks returning there could be the best move for him for the next six months, for him to finally be in an environment where he can give his best. Sancho has already said yes to the move after positive conversations with different people at Dortmund – he wants to return, and so the clubs are now discussing the loan deal.

“As previously reported, Juventus were interested in Sancho as well, but in the end they were not open to paying that kind of money for a player who’s leaving the club in five months. Let’s see if they look for alternatives in that position.

“Sancho’s loan back to Dortmund could happen soon because conversations are ongoing and Dortmund want Sancho as soon as possible – they want to be fast and sign him now, not at the end of the month. They also want to sign a new left-back as soon as possible. And keep an eye on the future of Dortmund striker Donyell Malen, because I’m told he could leave this January, and it could be part of the domino effect of the Sancho deal.”

