According to reports, Jadon Sancho is ‘likely to leave’ Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes at the end of this week.

Sancho has been unable to live up to expectations following his £73m move to Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and he slipped down the pecking order last season.

Sancho to Chelsea?

The England international was banished from the first team by head coach Erik ten Hag after he accused the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat.

The 24-year-old refused to apologise to Ten Hag and was sent back to Dortmund on loan during this year’s winter transfer window.

Sancho impressed for Dortmund during the run-in as they surpassed expectations to reach the Champions League final.

He and Ten Hag appeared to kiss and make up at the start of pre-season as he featured heavily for Man Utd during their camp in the United States.

Despite this, Ten Hag has left Sancho out of his squad for Man Utd’s first two Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign and this has added fuel to speculation linking him with a move elsewhere.

Serie A giants Juventus have consistently been mooted as his most likely destination, but Premier League rivals Chelsea have recently joined the race to sign him.

Sancho was a Chelsea fan growing up and it’s been reported that he could be included in a ‘sensational swap deal’, which would see Raheem Sterling move in the other direction.

Sterling has endured a difficult couple of seasons at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5m move from Manchester City and it’s recently emerged that he is ‘training apart’ from the first team as he’s not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

A new report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claims Sancho is ‘likely to leave’ Man Utd in the coming days as the Premier League giants are ‘in talks’ with Chelsea and Juventus.

