Paul Scholes has a “big concern” over one of Manchester United’s top transfer targets as the club legend reckons there’s Erik ten Hag nepotism at play.

United have so far signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee this summer and are currently scouring the market for a new midfielder having ended negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for Manuel Ugarte due to their €60m asking price.

They’re said to be considering Burnley’s Sander Berge, Atalanta star Ederson and Joao Gomes from Wolves.

But it’s not the midfield targets that are concerning Scholes, but their interest in Matthijs de Ligt, who was left out of the Bayern Munich team at the end of last season in favour of Eric Dier.

The legendary Red Devils midfielder believes his former side are only linked with the Dutchman because he used to play under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Scholes told The Overlap. “Manchester United are talking about bringing players in who can’t get in their (current) team.

“From Bayern Munich, he has not played for them. That has to be a big concern for me, especially when Eric Dier is playing in front of him. I’m not joking, that is a massive concern for me.

“When you’re bringing players in for £40-£50million just because he played for him three or four years ago. Juventus got rid of him, he wasn’t good enough for Juventus.

“He’s obviously not been good enough at Bayern Munich, so he’s coming to us as like a second-rate defender now.”

United have reportedly agreed personal terms but saw a bid for the centre-back and Bayern right-back Noussair Mazraoui knocked back by Bayern.

It’s expected the Red Devils will make an improved offer, particularly on the back of the long-term injury to Yoro.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: £50m top target demands transfer ‘ASAP’ with Ratcliffe set to ‘cut losses’ on flop

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘one’ transfer ‘to watch’ as ‘priority’ rules out swap deal with Euro giants

👉 Man Utd offered ‘more than a dozen’ stars, but Ratcliffe refusing to give up on No 1 target

Scholes isn’t only bemused by their interest in De Ligt, he also can’t get his head around the club spending £36.5m on Zirkzee when what the club really needs is a senior striker to take Rasmus Hojlund’s place in the starting XI.

“I think Hojlund is really good, but he’s been brought into this country at such a young age and he has to be the No.9 for Man United, which is an iconic role.

“You’re coming after players who would score brilliant goals and win league titles,” Scholes said about the attackers.

“To me, he should have been a second or third striker at a big club. They’ve now brought in Zirkzee and I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never seen him play.

“Marcus can play through the middle but he’s much better on the left and I think goals are going to be a problem this season.

“I’ve had a look at Zirkzee [his record] and he’s not been a great goalscorer wherever he’s been, in Italy or Bayern Munich’s second team. And it’s going to be more difficult in the Premier League.”