Manchester United are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Jamie Gittens, whose exit from Borussia Dortmund is ‘very likely’ on one condition.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to bolster his United squad with a 3-1 win over Southampton on Thursday papering over significant cracks evident in that display and throughout his short tenure at Old Trafford.

That victory lifted the Red Devils into 12th place but they remain closer to the relegation zone than the top four having won just seven of their 21 Premier League games this season.

The problem for Amorim and United is that they need to sell before they buy this month with PSR regulations limiting their spending.

That’s why previously ‘untouchable’ players now have a price, with Napoli pushing to sign Garnacho and Chelsea keeping tabs on contract negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo.

Marcus Rashford’s presumed exit will provide some wiggle room on the wage bill, but not all that much given United will likely have to subsidise his loan move by paying a significant chunk of his wages.

In the main, Amorim will probably have to make do with what he’s got for the rest of the season, with the required rebuild more likely to start (or continue depending how you look at it) in the summer.

And Florian Plettenberg claims United are ‘seriously interested’ in Gittens, who – much like Jadon Sancho – left the Manchester City academy for Dortmund, and has managed 16 goals and 14 assists in 83 appearances for the Bundesliga slide.

He’s got seven goals and four assists this term, with that form also catching the eye of rivals Bayern Munich, who have ‘already held talks’ with his representatives over a summer move, while United keep tabs on his situation.

Plettenberg further claims that the England U21 international’s exit is ‘very likely’ if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League this term, which is presumably also bad news for United, whose chances of making into Europea’s showcase competition are slim to none.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Jamie #Gittens remains a top transfer target for FC Bayern in the upcoming summer. Bayern have already held talks with his management, as they aim to sign at least one top winger. All exclusively revealed in December.

‘Should Borussia Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League, a departure of Gittens in the summer becomes very likely. #BVB FC Bayern are aware of this!

‘Also seriously interested: Manchester United. #MUFC@SkySportDE’