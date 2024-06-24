According to reports, Manchester United’s move for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee could impact Newcastle United’s attempts to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Several European clubs are in the market for new strikers this summer and Zirkzee has emerged as a priority target for Man Utd.

The Red Devils want to bring in a new forward to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee is a preferred target after he shone for Bologna during the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Bayern Munich academy product grabbed 11 goals and four assists in his 34 Serie A appearances for Bologna in 2023/24 and is in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.

Serie A giants AC Milan were initially leading the race to sign Zirkzee, but Man Utd have jumped ahead of rivals and are ‘closing in’ on securing his services. Zirkzee is available for an affordable fee as there is a £34m release clause in his contract.

Recent developments have forced AC Milan to consider potential alternatives and they reportedly have their eye on Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 27-year-old overcame injury issues and a goal drought to end the 23/24 season well as he netted four goals in his final seven Premier League appearances.

Everton are one of six Premier League clubs who ‘must sell’ in the coming days to ease their PSR issues and Calvert-Lewin is expected to leave as he enters the final year of his contract.

PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Rashford to PSG, Ferguson leaves Brighton: Best pure profit sale for every Premier League club

👉 The 20 biggest transfers in the world in the 2024 summer transfer window

👉 Man Utd: Rashford, Casemiro sold and Mount stays as Ratcliffe gets rid of 11 in summer fire sale

Newcastle are chasing Calvert-Lewin as he is one of their main summer targets, but a report from The Daily Mail claims they are being challenged by AC Milan as they ‘eye a replacement for Olivier Giroud’.

‘AC Milan have shown an interest in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as talks continue for the striker with Newcastle United. ‘The Italian side want a replacement for Olivier Giroud who has joined LAFC in the MLS and are scouring Europe for alternatives but still need to sell first. ‘They have also made contact with Bologna for Holland international Joshua Zirkzee who has a £34million clause which kicks in from July 1, but he is a target for Manchester United too. ‘Everton have been in talks with Newcastle over a £35m deal for Calvert-Lewin and have offered around £30m for Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh. ‘Everton have offered 27-year old Calvert-Lewin a new deal but he is attracted to a new challenge.’

READ NEXT: Ronaldo and ‘functional’ Liverpool forward named in Euro 2024 team of the tournament so far

