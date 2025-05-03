Man Utd transfer shambles exposed as 11 flops lose market value

Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount's market values have decreased since joining Man Utd. Alejandro Garnacho's has risen.

Manchester United has long been a graveyard for elite talent, so their players’ market values must have nosedived over time… right?

Well, the combined Transfermarkt value of every current Manchester United first-team player when they were signed totals €681.3m (£580.82m). Their current combined value is €634.25m (£540.71m). And United actually paid out a whopping €839.78m (£715.93m) in transfer fees for them.

So yes, United overpaid for most of their squad, and more than a few have depreciated in value since arriving at Old Trafford. Colour us surprised. Here’s the full breakdown, player by player.

Andre Onana

Transfer fee: €50.2m

Market value in July 2023: €35m

Market value now: €32m

Onana arrived at Manchester United with a stellar reputation, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Less than two years later, he’s now seen as a liability and someone Ruben Amorim has to replace.

Despite his decline in form and perception, his market value has dropped by just €3m.

Altay Bayindir

Transfer fee: €5m

Market value in September 2023: €11m

Market value now: €10m

Another dodgy goalkeeper, Bayindir’s value has dropped by a solitary €1m. That’s pretty generous.

Tom Heaton

Transfer fee: Free

Market value in July 2021: €1m

Market value now: €250k

This sort of market value discrepancy is exactly what’s wrong with Manchester United Football Club. Shameful.

Leny Yoro

Transfer fee: €62m

Market value in July 2024: €50m

Market value now: €55m

If United wanted to beat Real Madrid to Yoro’s signature, they had cough up €62m to Lille there and then, with the Spanish club and French teenager happy to wait for a Bosman in 2025.

It was a questionable deal given his contract situation but United fans were buzzing to ‘beat’ Real Madrid to a genuine wonderkid. His value has risen slightly, probably because he’s now tied down to a long-term deal.

Lisandro Martinez

Transfer fee: €57.37m

Market value in July 2022: €32m

Market value now: €45m

United overpaid for Martinez, but at least his market value has risen since his transfer to the Premier League.

Matthijs de Ligt

Transfer fee: €45m

Market value in August 2024: €65m

Market value now: €40m

In under a year, De Ligt’s value has plummeted from €65m to €40m. Why? We’re not entirely sure. It probably should have been around €40m to begin with. Oh well, good for the narrative, innit?

Harry Maguire

Transfer fee: €87m

Market value in August 2019: €50m

Market value now: €15m

Maguire turned 32 in March and if he leaves this summer, it’ll likely be for around €15m (£12.7m), with trimming the wage bill the club’s priority.

Everyone knew from day one United overpaid, with English tax inflating his value. Maguire hasn’t been awful – he’s often been a scapegoat -but €87m? Ludicrous.

MORE MAN UTD FEATURES ON F365

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Alexis, Antony in bottom two, Solskjaer buy top

👉 Man Utd second in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Where next for Marcus Rashford? Villa or ‘dream’ scenario threatened by lack of cash?

Victor Lindelof

Transfer fee: €35m

Market value in July 2017: €22m

Market value now: €10m

Out of contract this summer, Lindelof never looked like a €35m defender. Not a disaster, not a success. His value has more than halved in eight years and he’s hardly ancient at 30.

Ayden Heaven

Transfer fee: €1.8m

Market value in January 2025: €300k

Market value now: €1.5m

Heaven has looked very impressive but remains sidelined with a foot injury. We have a feeling his market value will soon overtake the €1.8m the Red Devils paid to sign him from Arsenal.

Jonny Evans

Transfer fee: Free

Market value in July 2023: €2m

Market value now: €1.5m

Should be worth more, IMO.

Patrick Dorgu

Transfer fee: €30m

Market value in January 2025: €20m

Market value now: €25m

Dorgu’s value has increased by €5m after four months at Old Trafford, even if many remain unimpressed. Transfermarkt reckons United overpaid by €10m. Standard.

Luke Shaw

Transfer fee: €37.5m

Market value in July 2014: €13m

Market value now: €16m

Shaw joined United as one of Europe’s most promising full-backs. Injuries have plagued his career and capped his value, which peaked at €42m in 2023 and has since fallen to €16m.

He’s only 29, but feels older. Still a good player when fit – but that’s the problem.

He has six years on Bruno Fernandes’ United career but the Portuguese has made two more appearances.

Diogo Dalot

Transfer fee: €22m

Market value in July 2018: €15m

Market value now: €35m

Dalot has been in England since 2018, yet the jury is still out. One week he looks amazing and the next he seems out of his depth. Wing-back isn’t the 26-year-old’s strongest position, that’s for sure.

Dalot is a better player now than he was in 2018, and the market value reflects that.

Noussair Mazraoui

Transfer fee: €15m

Market value in August 2024: €30m

Market value now: €32m

A rare United bargain. His market value has climbed after a productive debut season.

Manuel Ugarte

Transfer fee: €50m

Market value in August 2024: €45m

Market value now: €50m

Ugarte is now worth the money United paid for him… so we’re told.

Casemiro

Transfer fee: €70.65m

Market value in August 2022: €40m

Market value now: €12m

After failing to convince his former Ajax player Frenkie de Jong to join, Erik ten Hag turned his attention to a different type of defensive midfielder in Casemiro. There were doubts over the transfer fee, salary and contract length considering the Brazilian’s age at the time (30) but he proved to be worth it in his first season. It all went downhill after that and now Sir Jim Ratcliffe is desperately trying to get his colossal salary off his exorbitant wage bill.

His current market value is not completely down to his age, but also the fact the football appears to have left him. Although it does appear to have unexpectedly returned recently.

Christian Eriksen

Transfer fee: Free

Market value in July 2022: €20m

Market value now: €6m

United beat plenty of competition to land Eriksen on a free transfer after he spent six months at Brentford. It was a coup, for sure.

Bruno Fernandes

Transfer fee: €65m

Market value in January 2020: €60m

Market value now: €55m

The 30-year-old Manchester United captain has been world class in the Premier League. The dip in market value is a function of time, age and probably contract length, not performance.

Alejandro Garnacho

Transfer fee: €456k

Market value in October 2020: €0

Market value now: €45m

An actual United transfer masterclass. Bought for peanuts, now worth tens of millions. Sell-on profit will be pure, glorious profit.

Mason Mount

Transfer fee: €64.2m

Market value in July 2023: €60m

Market value now: €28m

Just as they were at Chelsea, injuries have been a huge problem for Mount at United.

There was still promise when he joined the club but the general consensus was that the Red Devils overpaid (by more than €4.2m) considering he was in the final year of his Blues contract.

Amad Diallo

Transfer fee: €21.3m

Market value in January 2021: €15m

Market value now: €40m

Amad has been one of Amorim’s standout players and recently returned from injury against Athletic Bilbao.

Joshua Zirkzee

Transfer fee: €42.5m

Market value in July 2024: €50m

Market value now: €35m

It turns out that United got Zirkzee for below his market value but in the most Manchester United way imaginable, they still managed to pay Bologna more than his €40m release clause.

Rasmus Hojlund

Transfer fee: €77.8m

Market value in August 2023: €45m

Market value now: €45m

United wildly overpaid, but at least his value hasn’t tanked. Yet.

READ NEXT: Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record