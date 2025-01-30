Man Utd make shock move for second Bayern star amid Tel doubts as ‘advantage’ revealed’

Manchester United reportedly hold the ‘advantage’ in the race to sign Bryan Zaragoza from Bayern Munich amid doubts over their move for Mathys Tel.

Tel joined Bayern Munich from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes during the 2022 summer transfer window for around £23m and has 16 goals in 83 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

But he’s goalless in his 14 games this term and has started on just five occasions, with Harry Kane proving to be a significant obstacle to more consistent game time.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the teenager has ‘decided’ to leave Bayern Munich with loan and permanent offers on the table.

On Wednesday night, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed they are “considering” what to do with Tel before the window closes.

Eberl said: “We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to assert himself.

“Now he has said he would like to leave. Now we have to consider whether we will do it and what we will do.”

Earlier this month, Chelsea were linked with Tel but The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed Man Utd’s ‘interest’ in the forward.

‘Manchester United are interested in a potential move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, should the 19-year-old be made available to leave on loan before the transfer window closes. ‘The Premier League club are not actively progressing the situation while they focus on departures, but signing Tel on a temporary basis carries appeal at Old Trafford. Contact so far has been with Tel’s representatives, rather than with Bayern. ‘Head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to add reinforcements this month with a broad agreement already reached for the signing of full-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. ‘Tel is another option being considered by United but there would need to be further outgoings for any move to go forward.’

But Florian Plettenberg claimed on Thursday that Tottenham are in ‘direct talks’ with Tel’s representatives, while the teenager is thought to be ‘very open’ to a move to Arsenal, who are considering him as one of five alternatives to Ollie Watkins.

Such stiff competition may lead United to look elsewhere and Spanish outlet Fiches claim Zaragoza is on their radar.

The 23-year-old winger moved to Bayern on loan from Granada in January 2024 before making the move permanent in the summer, but was sent temporarily to Osasuna for the season.

He’s currently sidelined with a metatarsal fracture but is expected back soon and has impressed for the La Liga side this season, with a goal and five assists from his left wing position in 15 games.

The report claims United are ‘attracted by his talent, speed and ability to unbalance in the one-on-one’ and that the Red Devils ‘have an advantage in the race to get his services’.

Osasuna want to retain him but won’t be able to compete with the ‘large figures’ United are prepared to offer the player and Bayern to secure his transfer.

The reports adds that United are ‘determined to turn Zaragoza into one of its strategic bets for the 2025/2026 season’.