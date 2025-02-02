Ruben Amorim has struggled to get positive results during his time at Old Trafford.

Benfica’s move for Tyrell Malacia has ‘stalled’ with the Man Utd defender not travelling to Portugal as planned, according to reports.

Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu is poised to complete a transfer to Old Trafford from the Serie A club after saying his goodbyes to his team-mates following their 3-1 win over Parma on Friday.

Dorgu was an unused substitute in that match with reports indicating that he has completed a medical and signed his contract ahead of a transfer to Man Utd.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim wants to bring players in that suit his 3-4-3 formation, philosophy and style of play, with Dorgu identified as the perfect wing-back for his sytem.

With the Dorgu signing wrapped up, it was expected that Malacia’s exit would be fairly straightforward but the Dutchman has been left in limbo for the time being.

The Athletic reporter Mark Critchley has claimed that there is still hope that a deal for Malacia to sign for Benfica could be rekindled but the left-back ‘didn’t travel to Portugal as planned’.

Critchley wrote:

‘Tyrell Malacia’s proposed loan move from Manchester United to Benfica has stalled. ‘The 25-year-old is ready to join the Portuguese club for the remainder of the season, with club-to-club talks arranged for Saturday to find if an agreement can be reached. ‘With United expected to complete the signing of Lecce left wing-back Patrick Dorgu imminently, Malacia was set to be allowed to earn regular minutes elsewhere. ‘However, Malacia didn’t travel to Portugal as planned and it remains to be seen if a common ground can be reached to rekindle a move.’

While reports in Spain are claiming that the transfer market is ‘heating up’ with the news that Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain are ‘vying to sign one of the most promising stars in football today: Dean Huijsen’.

The Bournemouth defender has shone in the Premier League this season and for Man Utd ‘the signing of Huijsen has been seen as a long-term investment to strengthen their defence, an area the club has sought to reinforce over the past few seasons’.

It is claimed that Amorim has ‘shown a clear interest in the defender, trusting in his youth and potential to quickly adapt to the high competitive level demanded by the Premier League’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Ten blockbuster moves for the perfect end to the January transfer window

👉 Man Utd identify £25m Aston Villa star as Rashford replacement with ‘medical’ underway

👉 Man Utd a ‘concrete option’ for Mathys Tel but Aston Villa present strong challenge for striker

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons imminent signing Dorgu will be thrown straight into the side as Amorim will want a look at the Denmark international “straight away”.

Parker told Betfred: “I’d expect it because at the end of the day, there’s no point spending good money on a player and making them sit and watch. There’s no sitting and watching at Manchester United anymore. You get them in there straight away and have a look at them.

“There’s going to be some good things, there’s going to be some bad things, but from what you hear, he’s very good at going forward. If he’s going to play as a wing-back, being more forward orientated is always a plus because for example, Diogo Dalot is a full-back, not a wing-back, and he’s powerful, but not athletic.”