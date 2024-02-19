According to reports, Erik ten Hag has picked out AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as his ‘top target’ ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Major changes are being made behind the scenes at Man Utd ahead of the summer as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making an immediate impact.

Omar Berrada has been snatched from Man City to become Man Utd’s new chief executive and Dan Ashworth is being eyed for their director of football role.

Earlier this season, Ratcliffe was being tipped to replace Ten Hag but the pressure on the Dutchman has eased in recent weeks as Man Utd appear to have turned a corner.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 2024 and have won four Premier League games in a row. This leaves them just four points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Man Utd are likely to do a lot of business in the summer and according to Football Transfers, Reijnders has been selected as a ‘priority’ signing.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international left AZ Alkmaar to join Serie A giants AC Milan last summer in a deal worth around £16m.

Reijnders has mostly been used as a defensive midfielder this season but he has also been operated in an attacking midfield role. He has two goals and three assists in his 33 appearances for AC Milan across all competitions this term.

Man Utd are said to have ‘interest’ in Reijnders as Ten Hag has made him a ‘top target’ for the summer. Football Transfers explain.

‘The 25-year-old, who can play in various positions, including defensive midfield, central midfield, and attacking midfield, is being targeted not only for his versatility but the fact he can bring the squad’s age down, particularly in the midfield. ‘With players such Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, and Christian Eriksen either nearing the end of their careers or facing uncertain futures, and promising talent Kobbie Mainoo needing gradual integration into the first team at just 18 years of age, it’s thought Reijnders would be invaluable to Ten Hag. ‘However, sources suggest that AC Milan’s hierarchy will not entertain offers below €60 million for Reijnders, owing to his glowing form at Milan this campaign and the fact his contract runs until 2028.’

£64m striker Rasmus Hojlund scored in his sixth consecutive Premier League game in United’s 2-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday but they are expected to pursue a new striker in the summer.

22-year-old Joshua Zirkzee has nine goals and three assists in his 24 Serie A appearances for Bologna this season and Man Utd reportedly have joined Arsenal in the race to sign him.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim ‘United continue to maintain their interest in Zirkzee as he is considered an important alternative in case other moves do not materialize’.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal have also shown interest in Zirkzee , which could lead to competition between the two Premier League clubs for his services.

‘Although Arsenal are believed to be the favorites to sign him, Manchester United continue to keep their eye on the Dutch striker as a potential addition to strengthen their forward line ahead of next season.’