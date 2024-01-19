Man Utd transfer: Ten Hag lines up ‘last-gasp marquee deal’ in ‘huge’ statement

Man Utd are planning to make a late permanent signing before the January transfer window shuts, according to reports on Friday.

The Red Devils had a brilliant first season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, his second season in charge at Old Trafford has not gone to plan with Man Utd already out of the League Cup and Europe, while they are currently seventh as they struggle to put together a consistent run of results and performances.

And Ten Hag is hoping he will get the backing of the board at Man Utd as he looks to improve the club’s fortunes by bringing in a new player or two over the winter window.

There had been reports that the Man Utd boss wanted to bring in as many as three new signings with a centre-back, midfielder and striker on his wishlist.

And now Football Insider claim that Man Utd ‘are still in the market for a last-gasp permanent signing this month and a marquee deal could yet be done’ as the January deadline edges closer.

The report adds:

‘It is believed that a loan signing, or potentially two, is more likely for the Premier League giants this month. ‘However, a big-money capture, described as a potentially ‘huge’ deal by sources, cannot be ruled out although there will need to be more departures for that to happen.’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent deal to buy 25 per cent of the club has complicated January slightly for Man Utd but they have now made progress in easing their wage bill by moving on players like Jadon Sancho, who recently left for Borussia Dortmund on a loan move until the end of the season.

Ratcliffe has told Man Utd supporter groups he is there to help take the club back to the top rather than make money.

The British billionaire met members of the club’s Fans’ Advisory Board earlier this week and leaders of the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST), before holding a video meeting with the larger Fans’ Forum.

“His main message was that everything at United needs to be ruthlessly focused on creating winning teams on the field – something we are sure all fans will agree on,” MUST said.

“He also expressed the view that he views our club as a ‘community asset’ and stressed that his purpose in taking a share in United is not to make money.

“We were able to set out to Sir Jim what we think the key priorities are – a clear plan to get back to the top, putting in place a football structure with the right people in the right roles; an investment plan in both the teams and the stadium; and building a genuine and strong partnership with fans that supports success.

“We hope today’s discussion is the start of an ongoing dialogue both with Sir Jim and his team.

“We all know the journey back for our club is not a short one – and the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. But most fans agree that the signals Ineos has sent in the last few weeks are encouraging.”

