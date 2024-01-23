Man Utd transfer: ‘Uninterested’ Ten Hag rejects ‘shock’ swap deal offer for Dutch star he ‘admires’

Denzel Dumfries and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be involved in a swap deal.

Manchester United have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries in a deal that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka move to Milan.

Dumfries has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford for a while, with rumours heating up when his fellow Dutchman, Erik ten Hag, joined the Premier League club in 2022.

The right-back position has always had a question mark over it since Ten Hag’s arrival, with Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka – who is the most expensive uncapped England player – fighting for a starting spot.

It was Dalot’s place to lose and he did just that when Wan-Bissaka started playing the best football of his United career when his Portuguese team-mate picked up a suspension and was then ruled out through injury.

The minutes have been shared fairly equally since the start of 2023, though.

In 2023/24, Wan-Bissaka has only played 1,231 minutes across all competitions due to a hamstring injury picked up in September and Dalot has played 2,324 minutes in both right and left-back.

It is fair to say that their position is still up for grabs and one that Ten Hag can quite easily find an upgrade in the transfer market.

Dumfries is a solid player as a wing-back. If he were to come to the Premier League and play as a right-back in a back four, he might look a little bit out of sorts.

Ten Hag has always used four at the back during his Red Devils career, so reports he has turned down the chance to bring him to Old Trafford is not too surprising – even if the player comes from the Netherlands and has plenty of experience in the Eredivisie.

According to The Sun, Inter have offered United Dumfries in exchange for Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils have ‘rejected’ the ‘shock swap deal’ as Ten Hag ‘is not interested’ – despite knowing Dumfries ‘very well’.

It is noted that the 27-year-old ‘could be happy to jump ship’ due to a ‘contract stand-off’ at Inter. His current deal expires in 2025.

Ten Hag reportedly views Wan-Bissaka as ‘a valued member of his squad’ and recently triggered the one-year extension option in his contract, meaning his deal also expires next year.

Inter being willing to offload Dumfries is seen as a ‘surprise’ but comes after the player asked for £80,000 per week during contract negotiations, with the San Siro giants only offering £30k.

The report adds that United manager Ten Hag ‘is a known admirer of Dumfries and has been monitoring him for the last two years’.

The Dutch international joined Inter from PSV for around £12million in 2021 and has made 114 appearances for the Serie A side, contributing to 27 goals.

He also has six goals in 50 Netherlands caps.

United have been linked with the player for ages but it looks like they will not sign him if it means losing Wan-Bissaka.

