According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala as Erik ten Hag has submitted a ‘specific request’.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United’s new-look recruitment team should be working tirelessly behind the scenes to secure transfers after Erik ten Hag‘s struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League this season.

Man Utd need signings in various positions but one of their priorities will be to sign at least one new forward.

The Premier League giants spent around £64m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta during last year’s summer transfer window and he impressed during his debut campaign as he scored 16 goals across all competitions.

But Man Utd’s lack of options in attacking areas forced Ten Hag to overly rely on the 21-year-old, who would certainly benefit from having at least one capable team-mate to compete with for starts.

It’s being widely reported that Bologna starlet Joshua Zirkzee is a priority target after he enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign. They are said to be ‘closing in’ on the 23-year-old, who has a £34m release clause in his contract.

However, according to reports in Italy, Man Utd are also ‘interested’ in signing Argentina international Dybala from Serie A giants Roma.

The 30-year-old has 34 goals in his 77 appearances for AS Roma over the past two seasons, but he could leave for a low fee this summer as there is a 12 million euro release clause in his contract.

Dybala is about to enter the final year of his current contract at Roma and Man Utd are said to be keen to take advantage of his release clause.

‘Paulo Dybala has not yet received the call from Roma to renew his contract expiring in 2025, this means that an interested club can sign him in July by paying the 12 million euros foreseen by the release clause. ‘Manchester United have raised their antennas and could try the Argentine. ‘This would be a specific request from coach Ten Hag but at the moment the player has not received any requests or offers but the idea of ​​playing in the Premier League appeals to him. ‘The real obstacle for the negotiations is the salary of 6.5 million per season, a figure that holds back international interests.’

