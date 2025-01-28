Ruben Amorim could struggle to take Victor Osimhen to Manchester United in January

According to reports, Victor Osimhen’s potential move to Manchester United is a ‘non-starter’ unless there’s one change in the coming days.

The Red Devils are yet to make a January signing but they could make a couple of additions before the window closes at the start of next week.

Their priority is to sign a new left wing-back and a couple of potential targets are on their radar with one of their former players linked with a return.

Man Utd are also lacking in attacking areas and it has been suggested that they could bring in a new forward within the next few days.

Osimhen has consistently been on the radar of Premier League clubs in recent years, but he missed out on a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window after Napoli made him available.

READ: Rashford tops ten Premier League outcasts who have seven days to escape



The Serie A giants attempted to usher Osimhen out of the door after he butted heads with clubs chiefs and Romelu Lukaku was signed as his replacement.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain plotted moves for Osimhen, but they failed to complete a deal. This led the Nigeria international to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan as a short-term solution.

The 26-year-old has 16 goals and five assists in his 20 appearances for Galatasaray this season, but he’s not expected to make his move to the Super Lig leaders permanent.

It has been suggested that he could move to the Premier League this year and Man Utd have been offered a ‘discount’ on Osimhen if he is included in a swap deal with Alejandro Garnacho.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford transfer: Amorim slam ‘could backfire’ on Man Utd as Ratcliffe precedent points to cut-price deal

👉 Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign £62m star ‘now’ over Nkunku to show Red Devils flop ‘what to do’

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ £12.6m signing bonus to £39m ‘hot potato’; ‘ask him to reject all proposals’ from Barcelona

A report from ESPN claims Man Utd ‘would consider a move’ for Osimhen if his loan can be ‘transferred to another club’, though this deal is currently a ‘non-starter’.