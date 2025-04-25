A potential deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is stuck with Man Utd unwilling to match his wage demands, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to reinforce their strikeforce in the summer transfer window after a miserable season in the Premier League.

Man Utd do still have a chance of some success this season with Ruben Amorim’s side in the semi-finals of the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao and the Red Devils know that glory in the competition will guarantee them a place in the Champions League for next season.

That would be a game-changer in terms of the money they could spend ahead of next season, as well as the calibre of player who would be willing to sign for Man Utd.

Either way, it seems Man Utd will have to be more careful with their money going forward with rumours that they will have to sell as many as six players to fund their summer transfer push.

A new striker remains a priority, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee largely disappointing this season, scoring just six Premier League goals between them.

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap are now the most likely attacking additions, according to widespread reports, but Osimhen – who has been on loan at Galatasaray this season – was another player they’ve had their eye on.

There were rumours on Wednesday that Man Utd had ‘reached a basic agreement’ to sign Osimhen in the summer transfer window from Serie A side Napoli.

However, GiveMeSport now claims that ‘a deal cannot move forward’ as it stands with Man Utd and Osimhen at a standstill over his huge wage demands.

The report claims:

‘A potential problem has always been the cost – both in transfer fee and wages. Delap, though, comes with a set fee that can be triggered and also has resale value down the line.

