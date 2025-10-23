According to reports, there has been a ‘huge transfer U-turn’ at Manchester United, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford.

There has been major upheaval at Man Utd in recent months as there was a significant squad overhaul following last season’s 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

It has also been indicated that head coach Ruben Amorim could lose his job, though he is no longer the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Optimism at Man Utd has risen following back-to-back Premier League wins over Sunderland and Liverpool as their summer signings have made a positive impact in recent matches.

United are more dangerous in attack with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, while Senne Lammens is proving a clear upgrade on Andre Onana.

In the summer, it was suggested that Amorim would have preferred Man Utd to sign Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez, though a new report from Football Insider claims he and the club have ‘made a huge transfer U-turn’ as the head coach has been ‘won over’ by Lammens.

READ: Mikel Arteta only third in Premier League manager rankings for 25/26

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who remains ‘very well connected within the game’, claims Lammens has “convinced” Amorim that he “deserves to be the first-choice goalkeeper” at Old Trafford.

“Lammens has done everything that’s been asked of him so far,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He comes and claims crosses to take pressure off his defenders, he looks safe in possession, never looks like he’s going to spill the ball or anything like that.

“It’s only been two games, but they’ve been two big games, and you don’t get bigger than winning against Liverpool away from home, so he’s got some bottle as well.

“The confidence he shows rubs off on the other players as well. I think he’s done a fantastic job, and from Man United’s point of view, they are very pleased.

“It looks to me like he’s solved what has been a massive problem for Man United in recent years.

“By all accounts, he’s won over the manager and convinced him he deserves to be the first-choice goalkeeper, so it looks like he will remain in goal now. That then means they don’t have to scramble around looking for a new goalkeeper in the transfer market like they had planned to do, and can focus elsewhere instead.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Baleba holds ‘private talks’; Romano reveals ‘appreciated’ alternative amid Amorim demand

👉 Liverpool, Man Utd target’s decision on transfer ‘confirmed’ amid ‘big news’ on asking price

👉 Rashford’s Barcelona brilliance only proves how ‘lazy’ he was for Man Utd



The summer exit of Rashford raised funds and enabled Man Utd to sign Lammens and others, though the England international has been in stunning form for Barcelona this season.

In the summer, Barcelona signed Rashford on loan with an option to buy in 2026 after failing to land Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, with this decision currently paying off.

Rashford has five goals and six assists in his 12 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona and Romano has confirmed that he is “sending very clear messages” regarding his future.

“Rashford is doing great at Barcelona. Rashford is sending very clear messages,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“His desire to be a Barcelona player is there since January 2025. Almost one year ago, in the January window, it was not possible to make the deal happen because Barcelona didn’t have the space to register and sign Rashford because Ansu Fati didn’t want to leave the club in January.

“Then in the summer, Ansu Fati accepted the possibility to leave Barcelona, went to Monaco, Barcelona had the space to sign Rashford and they completed the transfer on a loan deal with a €30 million buy option clause.

“Now, Rashford is performing in a fantastic way, already reaching 10 goal contributions between goals and assists, doing very well also in the Champions League, can play as a striker, can play as a winger. You can feel how comfortable Rashford is at Barcelona.

“As I’ve been telling you for weeks, the feeling internally at Barca is that Rashford really perfectly fits the structure they have on the tactical point of view at Barcelona. They’re very happy with all the relationships Rashford has with his teammates as well.”